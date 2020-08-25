Quantcast
Speaker at Trump’s RNC encouraged cops to racially profile her biracial adopted son

Published

2 hours ago

on

Abby Johnson (YouTube)

Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, who is scheduled to speak at President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention on Tuesday, posted a YouTube video earlier this year in which she encouraged police officers to racially profile her biracial adopted son.

In the video, which was recently deleted but has been recovered by Vice News, Johnson says that her adopted son may look adorable now, but he will inevitably appear more intimidating as he gets older.

“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” she said. “But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man.”

Johnson went on to say that, because Black men are more likely to be arrested for crimes than white men, her son would likely be watched more carefully by police officers.

But instead of decrying this as racism, she praised it as “smart.”

“Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes,” she said. “So statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road… because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”

Johnson added that “makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”

Watch the video below.


Republicans who think they can clean up Trumpism are too late — ‘Donnie Death Touch killed it’: Rick Wilson

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Writing in the Daily Beast this Tuesday, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said that the recent Republican National Convention signaled the death the Republican Party.

"Night one of the Trump Org Multi-Level Marketing Super-SalesCon Living Your Best Life Maximum Potential Oh My God The Black People Are Coming Unlimited Scream Fest 2020 achieved a level of Trump-adulation where even the North Koreans were likely saying, 'Bro, ease back.' He wasn’t just the nominee, he was the — ahem — 'Defender of Western Civilization' according to tween heartthrob and Turning Point USA frontman Charlie Kirk," Wilson writes.

Continue Reading

New York’s attorney general takes aim at changes to USPS: ‘These authoritarian actions are jeopardizing our democracy’

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

New York's attorney general Letitia James has filed a federal lawsuit challenging changes at the U.S. Postal Service that could impact the November election.

President Donald Trump's new postmaster general Louis DeJoy has been grilled by lawmakers over recent changes that have resulted in delays and weakened confidence about mail-in voting, and James announced that her office was challenging those new rules, reported CNN.

Continue Reading
 

FDA promotes pro-Trump propaganda after gun-loving ex-OAN reporter becomes its spokeswoman

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The Twitter account for the Food and Drug Administration has started promoting propagandistic announcements lauding the Trump administration's "achievements" in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic -- shortly after President Donald Trump appointed a gun-loving former reporter for One America News as the agency's spokeswoman.

As documented by Media Matters' Parker Molloy, the FDA this week issued an uncharacteristically political press release that touted the authorization of convalescent plasma as "Another achievement in [the Trump] administration’s fight against pandemic."

Continue Reading
 
 
