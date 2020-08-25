Speaker at Trump’s RNC encouraged cops to racially profile her biracial adopted son

Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, who is scheduled to speak at President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention on Tuesday, posted a YouTube video earlier this year in which she encouraged police officers to racially profile her biracial adopted son.
In the video, which was recently deleted but has been recovered by Vice News, Johnson says that her adopted son may look adorable now, but he will inevitably appear more intimidating as he gets older.
“Right now, Jude is an adorable, perpetually tan-looking little brown boy,” she said. “But one day, he’s going to grow up and he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man.”
Johnson went on to say that, because Black men are more likely to be arrested for crimes than white men, her son would likely be watched more carefully by police officers.
But instead of decrying this as racism, she praised it as “smart.”
“Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes,” she said. “So statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road… because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons.”
Johnson added that “makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”
Watch the video below.
