Steve Bannon and his pals were only interested in ‘stealing money from MAGA-dopes’: MSNBC’s Heilemann
On Friday morning, MSNBC “Morning Joe” regular John Heilemann ridiculed the group of Donald Trump supporters — that included former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon — who were arrested and charged with scamming millions of dollars to build a wall on the southern border, calling them “a mob family of stupid mobsters”.
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the political analyst was unsparing in his criticism of the “We Build the Wall” organizers who ripped off supporters of the president to finance their lavish lifestyles.
“I mean, it’s a stunning record, criminal enterprise,” the MSNBC regular began. “You know people have to have talked about the Trumps looking like a mob family for a long time. it’s looking more like not just a mob family but a family full of stupid mobsters.”
“You look at the way they set this thing up, this Bannon enterprise, they were asking people to get caught,” he continued. “They told donors they were going to put 100 percent of the money into the cause, building the wall. No charity would make that claim — a real charitable operation. You might say you’re going to be efficient with the use of funds. We never say 100 percent of your dollars go towards this cause, there’s no charity on this Earth that meets that standard which opens them up to legal liability.”
Turning to former campaign manager Bannon who was taken into custody on a Chinese billionaire’s yacht, the analyst noted, “I want to know, how Steve Bannon is in bed with a Chinese billionaire fugitive when you’re the ultimate China hawk and you’re stealing money from these MAGA dopes who gave their money to this thing thinking it was going to go to build a border wall. The cynicism is stratospheric, incalculable and kind of hilarious.”
Watch below:
