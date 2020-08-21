Steve Bannon sees Trump supporters as ‘suckers, dupes and marks’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin

Analyzing the Bannon indictment, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said that it seems like prosecutors have put together a tight case that will be difficult for Bannon and his alleged co-conspirators to beat.
“The charges say, and there are apparently e-mails and texts to back this up, that the four conspirators secretly agreed that they would put a substantial amount of that money, hundreds of thousands of dollars, in their own pockets,” Toobin explained. “And apparently, there are financial records to back that up.”
He then said it was remarkable to see how much Bannon apparently viewed President Donald Trump’s own supporters with contempt.
“It shows these four, sort of, Republican leaders treating the actual Trump supporters, the people who are, you know, who are — the president’s base, as a bunch of suckers and dupes and marks,” he said. “And the contempt with which they apparently treated the actual people who support President Trump is kind of — is one of the more shocking elements of this crime.”
Appearing on "Morning Joe," MSNBC investigative analyst Tom Winter claimed a deep look into the indictment of former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's involvement in a fundraising scam to raise funds for the president's wall leads him to believe Bannon is in 'for a world of hurt."
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Winter explained that Bannon is not only being scrutinized over the wall donation rip-off but also named in a Senate intel report looking into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and now there are questions about his involvement with a Chinese billionaire.
Trump has refused to act to contain the coronavirus, opting to sit on the sidelines as the pandemic ravages the country. But when it comes to waging violence against his own people, he’s quickly risen to the occasion.
Here are 6 ways Donald Trump has failed to attack the coronavirus, but instead has attacked Americans.
1. LEADERSHIP?
Trump has said he has “no responsibility” for the coronavirus pandemic, fobbing it off on governors and mayors whose repeated requests for federal help he’s denied.
But when it comes to assaulting Americans exercising their right to protest in defense of Black lives, Trump is quick to assert strong “leadership.” He called the NYC Black Lives Matter mural a “symbol of hate” and has sent federal agents to terrorize protestors even as mayors and governors urged him to stay out.