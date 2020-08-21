Steve Bannon sees Trump supporters as ‘suckers, dupes and marks’: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin

Former Trump White House political strategist Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors who contributed to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding campaign.

Analyzing the Bannon indictment, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said that it seems like prosecutors have put together a tight case that will be difficult for Bannon and his alleged co-conspirators to beat.

“The charges say, and there are apparently e-mails and texts to back this up, that the four conspirators secretly agreed that they would put a substantial amount of that money, hundreds of thousands of dollars, in their own pockets,” Toobin explained. “And apparently, there are financial records to back that up.”

He then said it was remarkable to see how much Bannon apparently viewed President Donald Trump’s own supporters with contempt.

“It shows these four, sort of, Republican leaders treating the actual Trump supporters, the people who are, you know, who are — the president’s base, as a bunch of suckers and dupes and marks,” he said. “And the contempt with which they apparently treated the actual people who support President Trump is kind of — is one of the more shocking elements of this crime.”

