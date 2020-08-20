Quantcast
Steve Schmidt buries Sarah Palin for her ‘profound ignorance and insanity’ after Fox News attack

4 mins ago

Steve Schmidt/Sarah Palin -- NBC screenshots

Responding to a late-night attack from former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) who appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to comment on the Democratic National Convention, Steve Schmidt fired back at John McCain’s running mate in 2008 for whining that he sabotaged her national run.

Speaking with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, Palin took a shot at Schmidt, who ran McCain campaign, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace who was Palin’s handler during the ill-fated 2008 campaign.

Schmidt, one of the leading Never-Trumpers, didn’t take kindly to Palin’s remarks and reponed on Twitter, writing: ” Ok. I can’t help it. It has been 12 years since @NicolleDWallace and I had to deal with her paranoia, pathological lying, profound ignorance, brittleness and insanity. We had to deal with her for 70 days. It has been amazing to watch her soar and prove all her critics wrong, ” before adding a sarcastic, “Over the last 12 years. Once she was able to rid herself of the treachery and disloyalty of her staff she soared like an Eagle…. Not.”

You can see the tweets below:


Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was blasted on Wednesday for tweeting a picture of "The Simpsons" character Lisa Simpson crying while the Democratic National Committee Convention was broadcasting a segment featuring domestic violence survivors.

The segment highlighted former Vice President Joe Biden's leadership in passing the Violence Against Women's Act.

Pompeo was harshly criticized for his tweet, here's some of what people were saying:

this is from the episode where lisa sees a politician take a bribe and tears up her speech about american exceptionalism in anguish that the country she loves is actually rife with corruption at the top https://t.co/wUPqEEZVu6

State officials and federal agencies warn there’s a new phone scam circulating: Some callers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers try to pry credit card or bank account information from unsuspecting victims.

The grifters apparently are taking advantage of a genuine public health intervention that’s crucial to stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus: contact tracing.

In one such scheme, detailed in a warning from the Montana attorney general, scammers tell their victims, “I’m calling from your local health department to let you know that you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.” Then they move in for the kill, asking for payment information “before we continue.”

