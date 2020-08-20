Steve Schmidt buries Sarah Palin for her ‘profound ignorance and insanity’ after Fox News attack

Responding to a late-night attack from former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) who appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to comment on the Democratic National Convention, Steve Schmidt fired back at John McCain’s running mate in 2008 for whining that he sabotaged her national run.

Speaking with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, Palin took a shot at Schmidt, who ran McCain campaign, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace who was Palin’s handler during the ill-fated 2008 campaign.

Schmidt, one of the leading Never-Trumpers, didn’t take kindly to Palin’s remarks and reponed on Twitter, writing: ” Ok. I can’t help it. It has been 12 years since @NicolleDWallace and I had to deal with her paranoia, pathological lying, profound ignorance, brittleness and insanity. We had to deal with her for 70 days. It has been amazing to watch her soar and prove all her critics wrong, ” before adding a sarcastic, “Over the last 12 years. Once she was able to rid herself of the treachery and disloyalty of her staff she soared like an Eagle…. Not.”

You can see the tweets below: