Stimulus negotiations collapse as Mark Meadows slammed the table and walked out: Nancy Pelosi

The White House and Congress remain trillions of dollars apart on the next coronavirus stimulus bill.

Speaking Nancy Pelosi told reporters following a three-hour negotiation meeting that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows slammed the table and walked out of the meeting, to which Pelosi replied that the Trump administration was slamming the table on our children.

Here’s some of what Capitol Hill correspondents tweeted following the end of the meeting:

Pelosi: "We're very far apart. It's very unfortunate" — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) August 7, 2020

Schumer: the president has two choices: – negotiate with the democrats

– try these executive orders, which Schumer says will leave people out and be tried in the court. "We plead with them. continue to negotiate." — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) August 7, 2020

More in covid5 state of play: Pelosi says Meadows slammed his hand on the table and walked out of the meeting, Meadows says he doesn’t know what Pelosi’s talking about when she says he slammed his hand — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 7, 2020

So, to review, negotiations are still stalled. Trillions of dollars apart. No progress. pic.twitter.com/Z9Ohad1zkM — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 7, 2020

Meadows and Mnuchin have emerged. “Still a considerable amount apart,” Meadows said. Mnuchin says “we’re closer on a number of isssues.” https://t.co/PLA743DISU — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) August 7, 2020

Usually at this point, with no deal, you’d expect McConnell to put something on the floor for a vote to get Dems on record. But we’ve not even gotten to that point. GOP too divided even for messaging bills — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 7, 2020

Mnuchin tells me negotiators will speak by phone tomorrow to “see if it makes sense to meet.” — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) August 7, 2020

Negotiations between Democrats and the White House are going so poorly that they haven't even agreed to meet tomorrow yet. Mnuchin says they'll talk by phone in the morning "to see if it makes sense to meet." — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) August 7, 2020

