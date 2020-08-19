‘Stupid’ Trump has only himself to blame for his Post Office plot blowing up in his face: conservative

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, the former speechwriter for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Donald Trump has no one else to blame for being busted for his attempt to subvert the 2020 election by making public why he is attacking the U.S. Post Office.

Suggesting the president is either “evil” or “stupid,” Amanda Carpenter eventually concluded that he is both.

With Postmaster Louis DeJoy walking back plans to go forward with major overhauls of the Post Office after being called out by Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike, Carpenter said the wave of criticism is also swamping the president’s re-election campaign.

“As of Tuesday, at least 21 states were planning to sue the Post Office and U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy (a Trump supporter-cum-government-appointee) for operational changes made ahead of the election—including the removal of Post Office dropboxes and sorting machines—which have resulted in mail slowdowns. Oh, and last week the Post Office sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia warning that it could not guarantee that ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted,” she wrote before sarcastically adding, “But don’t worry. There’s nothing to see here. And to prove it, on Tuesday DeJoy said he would suspend making even more changes until after the election just to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

She then ridiculed the president for stepping in it with comments and tweets that will now haunt him if he tries to contest the November election results should he lose.

“In a normal election year, without coronavirus and a sitting president denouncing mail-in voting systems, people may have looked at mail slowdowns and drop boxes being hauled away and locked up and not really thought much of it. But, when Trump tweets things such as “MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION” it’s kind of hard to fault people for thinking the president might up to something,” she explained before dryly adding, “Because he is.”

Which brought her back to why the president created the controversy in the first place, saying there are only two explanations, neither of which makes Trump look good.

“The president’s words about mail-in voting and the Post Office are meaningless and no reasonable person should take them any more seriously than they do his claims to have done more for African-Americans than Abraham Lincoln or that he would build a border wall that would be paid for by Mexico. He’s a child who says whatever comes into his head and no reasonable person should take any of his words as representative of his beliefs, his plans, or his administration’s policies and actions,” she suggested before adding “Trump repeatedly said he believes mail-in voting will cost him the election. Then the Postal Service suddenly started taking actions that were out of the ordinary. Because the president wanted it to.”

As conspiracy theories go, Carpenter admitted, they are “pretty straight forward.”

“Either Trump is really up to something and the Postal Service is a legitimate point of concern. Or it’s a baseless conspiracy because Trump is so mentally unstable that no one should take his words seriously,” she wrote before suggesting: “Pick one.”

