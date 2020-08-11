Support grows to #FreeGrace and brings needed attention to disparities Black girls face in school systems
Hundreds have protested and thousands more are showing their support for #FreeGrace, centered around a 15-year-old Black girl in Michigan who’s been in juvenile detention since May for violating her probation by not completing her online schoolwork.Grace, whose middle name is being used to protect her identity, was charged with assault and theft last year for physically fighting with her mother and taking a classmate’s cell phone at school. Part of the terms of her probation, handed down in April of this year, included completing her schoolwork during the sudden shift to online instruction as …
COVID-19
Virus returns to New Zealand after 102 days
New Zealand's dream run of 102 days without locally transmitted coronavirus ended Tuesday, prompting a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country's largest city.
After receiving global praise for successfully containing the virus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said four cases had been detected in a single family in Auckland from an unknown source.
"After 102 days, we have our first cases of COVID-19 outside of managed isolation or quarantine facilities... we have also planned and prepared for it," Ardern said.
Latest Headlines
Study of journalists’ tweets suggests the ‘media bubble’ is more like a collection of ‘microbubbles’
New research provides evidence that Beltway journalists have formed insular subcommunities on Twitter, raising concerns about their ability to generate information for the public. The study, published in the journal Social Media + Society, used an inductive computational analysis to identify several “microbubbles” in the journalism community.“I worry about the blindspots of national political media. We have seen how blind spots can impact news judgment; in 2016, Hillary Clinton was widely assumed to win the election by a wide margin, and clearly she did not,” said study author Nikki Usher (@ni... (more…)
COVID-19
Coronavirus testing in Texas plummets as schools prepare to reopen
Texas' low number of tests and large percentage of positive results suggest inadequacies in the state's public health surveillance effort at a time when school reopenings are certain to increase viral spread, health experts said.
The number of Texans being tested for the coronavirus has fallen sharply in recent weeks, a trend that has worried public health experts as officials consider sending children back to school while thousands more Texans are infected each day.