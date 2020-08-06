Susan Rice divested herself of Netflix stock options — could it be a sign she is Biden’s VP pick?

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice exercised her Netflix stock options on Tuesday.

Rice, who was appointed to the streaming video company’s board of directors in 2018, filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission showing that she sold about $300,000 in the transactions.

The financial move occurred as former Vice President is close to announcing his choice of running mate, Rice is considered a leading contender for the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other VP contenders reportedly include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).

Netflix director (and possible VP pick?) Susan Rice exercised her stock options in the streamer this week, and subsequently sold all the shares, netting her a gain of about $300,000 https://t.co/I0wyWWDIwM — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) August 6, 2020