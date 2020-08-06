Susan Rice divested herself of Netflix stock options — could it be a sign she is Biden’s VP pick?
Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice exercised her Netflix stock options on Tuesday.
Rice, who was appointed to the streaming video company’s board of directors in 2018, filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission showing that she sold about $300,000 in the transactions.
The financial move occurred as former Vice President is close to announcing his choice of running mate, Rice is considered a leading contender for the position.
Other VP contenders reportedly include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).
The Lincoln Project trolls Trump with new video on America’s rising COVID-19 death toll
President Donald Trump's bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic is increasingly becoming a major campaign issue in the 2020 election.
On Tuesday, Trump taunted his detractors by reposting a video imagining him running for re-election for over 100 years, in violation of the constitution as currently written.
Trump’s latest attack on Joe Biden is stunningly delusional — even for him
Few ever accuse President Donald Trump of subtlety. But in a new speech in Cleveland on Thursday, he let loose with a particularly wild rant against his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, that was over-the-top, even for him.
It’s worth just quoting in full:
He’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion! No anything! Hurt the Bible! Hurt God! He’s against God! He’s against guns! He’s against energy, our kind of energy. Uh, I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio.
Many people pointed out that there’s much more evidence that Biden is a committed Christian than there is for Trump. But almost that seems to miss several key points about how wild this is:
Facebook removes network of fake accounts that posed as Trump supporters
Facebook said Thursday it took down accounts running a deceptive campaign out of Romania pretending to be Americans supporting US President Donald Trump ahead of the coming election.
The leading online social network removed 35 Facebook accounts, three pages, and 88 Instagram accounts as part of an ongoing fight against "coordinated inauthentic behavior," according to security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher.
"The people behind this network used fake accounts to pose as Americans, amplify and comment on their own content, and manage pages including some posing as President Trump fan pages," Gleicher said.