Quantcast
Connect with us

Team Trump fires off a jumbled mess of attacks on Kamala Harris as they fail to pin down their message: Ex-RNC official

Published

2 mins ago

on

Writing in The Bulwark this Wednesday, columnist and former RNC official Tim Miller says now that Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris to be his running mate, the GOP is having a hard time figuring out how to frame their attacks against her — as evidence by the claim “Kamala is a cop.”

“This whole deal leaves me a bit confused,” Miller writes. “After all, I thought that the Trump campaign’s big summer offensive was that Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for the Antifa Squad that wants to defund the police and allow looters and statue-desecrators to run free. Seems like picking a cop as his VP undermines that message a bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s the “Trojan horse” line of attack that says Harris is a “phony cop” who is going to hide her record and come out as an anti-cop extremist. Ultimately, the narratives are a “pretty weak mega bank shot from a campaign team that has failed to settle on an effective strategy for fighting their actual opponents, rather than the people they wish were their opponents.”

Trump & Co. are also trying to brand Harris as a member of the “radical left” — but that contradicts the MAGA narrative that she’s some sort of “neoliberal” shill.

Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Team Trump fires off a jumbled mess of attacks on Kamala Harris as they fail to pin down their message: Ex-RNC official

Published

1 min ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Writing in The Bulwark this Wednesday, columnist and former RNC official Tim Miller says now that Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris to be his running mate, the GOP is having a hard time figuring out how to frame their attacks against her -- as evidence by the claim "Kamala is a cop."

"This whole deal leaves me a bit confused," Miller writes. "After all, I thought that the Trump campaign’s big summer offensive was that Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for the Antifa Squad that wants to defund the police and allow looters and statue-desecrators to run free. Seems like picking a cop as his VP undermines that message a bit."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘A conspiracy’: Alarms sound after postal worker reports removal of sorting machines

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

The removal of key equipment from Post Offices should be viewed as nothing less than "sabotage," said one observer.

The head of the Iowa Postal Workers Union alleged Tuesday that mail sorting machines are "being removed" from Post Offices in her state due to new policies imposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor to President Donald Trump whose operational changes have resulted in dramatic mail slowdowns across the nation.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Exclusive Mary Trump interview: Donald Trump ‘understands he is not the person he pretends to be’

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 12, 2020

By

Dr. Mary Trump’s recent book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, has brought renewed attention to the mental health of the 45th president of the United States at a much-needed time. Much of Dr. Trump’s narrative matches the analysis of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, edited by DCReport contributor Bandy X. Lee, a Yale forensic psychiatrist.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image