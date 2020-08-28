Team Trump whines about ‘cancel culture’ — but hates real free speech

If there was one major takeaway from this week’s Republican National Convention, it’s that conservatives live in mortal terror of “cancel culture,” their shiny new term for what they used to call “political correctness.” Even though Donald Trump controls the White House, conservatives control the courts and Republicans control the Senate, speaker after speaker insisted that the real power in this country belongs to a shadowy liberal elite with all-encompassing powers of censorship.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

“The goal of cancel culture is to make decent Americans live in fear of being fired, expelled, shamed, humiliated and driven from society as we know it,” pronounced Donald Trump during his interminable acceptance speech on Thursday night. “The far left wants to coerce you into saying what you know to be FALSE, and scare you out of saying what you know to be TRUE.”

“We want a culture where differences of opinion and debate are encouraged, not canceled,” Ivanka Trump claimed in her introduction to her father’s speech that same night.

During his sweaty and red-eyed speech on the first night of the convention, Donald Trump Jr. claimed that “the left” is “trying to cancel all of those founders” and that “the radical left are now coming for our freedom of speech” and “want to bully us into submission.”

On the same night, in her memorably bombastic performance, Don Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle also denounced “cancel culture” and declared, “They want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live.”

So what is this nefarious “cancel culture” that conservatives believe threatens the basic right to free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution?

Well, let’s talk about what conservatives don’t mean when they complain about “cancel culture.”

“Cancel culture” is not Trump sending out federal troops to tear-gas a bunch of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square because he’s so afraid of hearing hecklers that he must silence them with violence.

