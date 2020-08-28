Teen gunman charged in Kenosha shootings to stay in Illinois another 30 days
Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with shooting and killing two men during this week’s violent demonstrations in Kenosha, will remain in Lake County, Illinois, for another month after a judge on Friday allowed a delay in the court process that could send him to Wisconsin to face the allegations. Judge Paul Novak granted a 30-day continuance during a brief online status hearing on Rittenhouse’s potential extradition to Kenosha County, where he faces a murder charge and several other counts. The assistant public defender representing him in the extradition case, Jennifer Snyder, asked for the delay…
This is why Team Trump’s incessant whining about ‘cancel culture’ should scare you
If there was one major takeaway from this week's Republican National Convention, it's that conservatives live in mortal terror of "cancel culture," their shiny new term for what they used to call "political correctness." Even though Donald Trump controls the White House, conservatives control the courts and Republicans control the Senate, speaker after speaker insisted that the real power in this country belongs to a shadowy liberal elite with all-encompassing powers of censorship.
Trump’s longtime friend and megadonor goes missing in action as the president struggles in the polls: report
Billionaire Ronald Lauder has been a close friend of Donald Trump's for almost 50 years, but according to a report from CNBC, he's nowhere to be found despite the fact that he's donated to Trump in the past. Even as Trump's poll rankings drop, Lauder hasn't stepped forward to help.
Lauder gave $200,000 to the Trump Victory joint fundraising committee in the summer 2019, but hasn't given any money to any of Trump's reelection efforts since then.
"Fundraisers and friends of the president’s have yet to hear from Lauder on whether he plans to give larger contributions to Trump’s reelection, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named as these conversations were deemed private," CNBC reports. "Eric Soufer, a spokesman for Lauder, told CNBC that the businessman is currently focused on assisting schools in Europe that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."
‘Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually’: Senior Trump official brushes off criticism of maskless crowd at RNC
"This is Covid denial on another level entirely."
A White House official's flippant response to concerns about the maskless crowds of attendees at the Republican National Convention—and the GOP's ignoring of the coronavirus's horrific toll—have sparked widespred outrage this week.
"Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually," a senior White House official told CNN's Jim Acosta Thursday.
Reporting on the fourth night of the convention, Acosta said, "We not only heard a lot of gaslighting tonight, we possibly saw and witnessed some superspreading from this event."