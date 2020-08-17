‘That’s God testing me’: Trump claims economic damage of COVID-19 is personal challenge from God
President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the economic impact of COVID-19 is a personal test from God.
Trump made the remarks while appearing at a rally in Mankato, Minnesota.
“What we’re doing is nothing short of an economic miracle and now we’re doing it again,” the president said while speaking from the airport tarmac. “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again.”
“You know what that is?” Trump asked. “That’s right. That’s God testing me. He said, ‘You know, you did it once.’ And I said, ‘Did I do a great job, God? I’m the only one that could do it.’ He said, ‘That, you shouldn’t say. Now we’re going to have you do it again.'”
Watch the video below from NewsNow.
