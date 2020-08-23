The Biden administration needs to pursue every Trump appointee accused of perjury: conservative
In a column for the Washington Post, conservative commentator Jennifer Rubin said, should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win in November, he should commit to having his Justice Department look into any Donald Trump appointee who has been accused of committing perjury during the past four years.
According to the never-Trumper, the first thing the new administration needs to do is open up to the public “all documents the Trump administration previously withheld from congressional subpoenas.”
“Find them and post them online. Every page,” she wrote. “That should set the scene for a transparency initiative from the new administration. Freedom of Information Act requests should be answered promptly. Claims of executive privilege should be asserted only in the most limited circumstances, such as national security. White House logs of who comes and goes should be posted online, as well.”
With that out of the way, she wrote it will then be time to hold Trump administration officials accountable for any crimes they may have committed while working for the White House — and that includes instances of perjury.
“The new administration should vigorously pursue each and every credible charge of perjury committed by administration witnesses over the past four years,” she suggested. “Perjury is difficult to prove, but incomplete or misleading testimony to Congress can also be actionable. This should set an example of zero tolerance for lying to Congress.”
As Rubin notes, with the possibility that the Democrats take control of the Senate as well as the White House, there will never be a better time to investigate malfeasance without interference from the likes of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Attorney General Bill Barr like the public has seen recently.
“No administration is 100 percent candid or factual, but the acceptance of lying as a matter of course, the encouragement to say easily disprovable things, must end,” she lectured before concluding, “We deserve a president and administration that at least tries to stick to the truth.”
Trump targets Fox News and OAN with defiant tweet: ‘Actually I think I’m leading in the polls’
President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at two of his favorite news networks after national polls showed him trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
"Actually, I think I'm leading in the polls," the president wrote, directing a tweet to conservative outlets Fox News and OAN.
Actually, I think I’m leading in the Polls! @FoxNews @OANN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020
RNC staffers ‘work overtime’ to counter Trump’s message on mail-in ballots: ‘It’s our people who won’t vote’
Workers in Donald Trump's campaign are being forced to assure Republican voters that it is okay to vote by mail because the president is making them afraid that their vote won't count.
According to CNN, "While President Donald Trump continues to attack mail-in voting, the massive political machine trying to get him reelected is working hard to assure Republican voters that mail-in ballots are safe to use this fall. "
As the report notes, the Trump Victory Fund has been working with the RNC to train workers to get the vote out, but they are running up against resistance from some supporters of the president who are receiving mixed signals, with CNN reporting, "Much of that effort involves combating misinformation that has come directly from the President."
Networks need to cut away from Trump’s convention every time he lies: CNN conservative
During a panel discussion on CNN's "Reliable Sources," conservative commentator, Amanda Carpenter warned the major cable networks to not air every moment of the Republican National Convention if the president begins lying about life and death matters.
According to the Republican who once wrote speeches for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the president should be fact-checked in real-time because a lot of "low information" voters will likely be watching.
Speaking with host Brain Stelter, Carpenter explained, “All the networks need to cover this as a major medical disinformation campaign event based on two themes. One, the election is rigged and, two, that Donald Trump thinks that he has a miracle coronavirus cure on the way. Both of these ideas are dangerous to our health and democracy."