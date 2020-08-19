‘The GOP is the party of leftovers’: Political observers rip far-right activist’s primary victory in Florida

Only a week after QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene won a GOP congressional primary in Georgia, Laura Loomer won a GOP congressional primary in Florida — and now, Loomer will go up against incumbent Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel in the general election. Given how Democratic Frankel’s district is, Loomer will be fighting an uphill battle — unlike Greene, whose district in Georgia is deeply Republican. But Loomer’s campaign is sure to embarrass her party. This is the same Loomer who was banned from Twitter and other social media platforms because of her hateful rhetoric attacking Muslims and others — and who is so extreme that she was even banned from the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference after harassing and badgering reporters (a practice she calls “Loomering”).

President Donald Trump was quick to congratulate Loomer on her win:

Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet! https://t.co/pKZp35dUYr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

And Greene congratulated her as well:

Congratulations to Laura Loomer on her primary win! Now Twitter should re-instate her account. @jack pic.twitter.com/SlDPToCS0X — Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 19, 2020

Others on social media, however, have described Loomer’s victory as an example of how much extremists have taken over the Republican Party. Here are some more reactions to Loomer’s win:

At Laura Loomer’s party celebrating her win of the Republican nomination to represent Florida’s 21st District, we got a preview of the trouble that comes with her. A hodgepodge of far-right actors and disinformation peddlers spoke and attended the party.https://t.co/TB71Opqp2p — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 19, 2020

Trump supporting anti-Muslim bigot and fringe extremist Laura Loomer. Congrats, Republicans. This is what you’ve become. Enjoy the tax cuts. Hope it was all worth it. https://t.co/Qt5JRMkTGs — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) August 19, 2020

Okay, so maybe I’m not excited about possibly sending to Congress the woman who slashed her own tires and handcuffed herself to Twitter HQ. But whatever. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 19, 2020

Anyone #TraitorTrump supports is an automatic failure. And should be. — Kathy Terrified, Graduated [email protected] Kathy Concern (@KathyConcerned) August 19, 2020

She might single-handedly torpedo GOP efforts to shrink government, repeal Obamacare, and defund Planned Parenthood. — Nuclear Dave (@woodstockdave) August 19, 2020

She has an almost 0% chance of winning and if Republicans were smart they would simply ignore her. — Alex Ward (@poolboy88) August 19, 2020

That’s anti-Muslim, bigot, fringe extremist, and LUNATIC Laura Loomer.

This & the plethora of Q nuts running is indicative of the decay of the GOP.

Their policy wonks & fiscal conservatives have ridden into the sunset to count their loot. The GOP is the party of leftovers — Husky Wee Wee (@NickKave) August 19, 2020

She also used hashtags such as #ProudIslamophobe and #BanIslam on Twitter. — AZGirl (@k2m_10210) August 19, 2020

Trump via retweet calls for Twitter to reinstate Laura Loomer, who was kicked off for tweets on @IlhanMN violating rules agaisnt hateful conduct pic.twitter.com/EuoQUoyehb — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) August 19, 2020

She’s going to lose so hard, I’m already laughing that she’s bothering to try. But when you’re getting all those rubles via Roger Stone I guess you’ve gotta keep at it — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥 (@EcoSexuality) August 19, 2020