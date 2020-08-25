‘There was a little too much Trump there’: former GOP lawmaker says personality cult took center stage at RNC
On CNN Tuesday, former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) discussed the Republican National Convention’s first night — and outlined a serious problem with the GOP’s strategy.
“What did you hear last night that struck you, and what do you think was effective?” asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.
“I’ll start with the effective piece. I thought it was great to have people of color talking about why they still believe in America, why they believe that America is a great place and will be even a better place,” said Rogers. However, he added, “I thought there was too much Trump there.”
“You know, part of my argument is if it’s a personality decision between Trump and Biden, Trump is going to lose,” said Rogers. “I would have lessened on the family participation, I know where they’ll be and I thought the Trump segments, to me, didn’t fit. He should have had third party validators talking about the things they wanted to highlight, that happened good in first term. It was a mixed bag … Republicans saying the suburbs are going away. I’m not sure I’m shocked by that. I don’t like it. But hopefully we can get to again policy over a personality, and that’s where I think they maybe missed the boat last night.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘There was a little too much Trump there’: former GOP lawmaker says personality cult took center stage at RNC
On CNN Tuesday, former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) discussed the Republican National Convention's first night — and outlined a serious problem with the GOP's strategy.
"What did you hear last night that struck you, and what do you think was effective?" asked anchor Alisyn Camerota.
"I'll start with the effective piece. I thought it was great to have people of color talking about why they still believe in America, why they believe that America is a great place and will be even a better place," said Rogers. However, he added, "I thought there was too much Trump there."
"You know, part of my argument is if it's a personality decision between Trump and Biden, Trump is going to lose," said Rogers. "I would have lessened on the family participation, I know where they'll be and I thought the Trump segments, to me, didn't fit. He should have had third party validators talking about the things they wanted to highlight, that happened good in first term. It was a mixed bag ... Republicans saying the suburbs are going away. I'm not sure I'm shocked by that. I don't like it. But hopefully we can get to again policy over a personality, and that's where I think they maybe missed the boat last night."
Breaking Banner
Ana Navarro slams Kimberly Guilfoyle’s ‘crazy’ RNC speech — and says it frightened her dog
CNN's Ana Navarro on Tuesday said that former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech at the Republican National Convention was so loud and angry that it scared her dog.
After watching a clip of Guilfoyle's speech, which was widely mocked online for being delivered nonstop at high decibels, Navarro suggested that Guilfoyle needed to take things down a notch unless her goal was to frighten America's pets.
Breaking Banner
Van Jones urged Republicans to denounce Trump’s racism — and Rick Santorum got really defensive
CNN's Van Jones on Monday night called upon Republicans to denounce President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric on the suburbs.
Jones said, "every Republican I'm going to call to denounce this move trying to scare white people saying we'll put people in the suburbs and riot and hurt you."
"That's not even a dog whistle, that's a bull horn," Jones declared.
"And if you guys want to compete for white women, do it on the basis of some of the great stuff you've done, but don't it based on scaring people about Black folks moving out to the suburbs, that's wrong and needs to be condemned by every Republican," he said. "That is literally dividing the country."