‘Months to prepare’: Trump’s ‘disarray’ after Kamala Harris joins Biden mocked on Morning Joe
MSNBC’s John Heilemann marveled at the “total disarray” in President Donald Trump’s response to Sen. Kamala Harris joining the Democratic ticket.
The president has seemed even more off than usual since Joe Biden named the California Democrat his running mate, the “Morning Joe” contributor said, although Trump and the Republican Party should have been prepared for that likely scenario.
“If you think about the metrics by which we judge in politics, a VP rollout, they controlled the timing, didn’t have a leak that came out, got out ahead of them,” Heilemann said. “All the electronic means they used on Tuesday to get the word out, 24 hours later you had a unified Democratic Party. No faction of the party taking potshots at the pick. Not just unified but enthused, donors writing checks. Small donors on the web giving the campaign its biggest fund-raising campaign in history. Everything you could want on the Democratic side and rave reviews from the press. A candidate who cleared the bar ready to be commander in chief. No one questioning their qualifications, and on the Republican side, total disarray in terms of what the message is supposed to be.”
Heilemann said the president’s attacks against Harris have fallen flat despite having months to prepare.
“You had the event yesterday, no clear, concise message, no negative frame to go after her,” he said. “Even though she was the frontrunner for months. If there was anyone to prepare for, this was the woman to prepare for. They had months to prepare for her, and then when she got picked they had nothing to say about Kamala Harris. Nothing consistent, nothing damaging, negative.”
2020 Election
Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘nasty’ because he dreads being challenged by ‘strong Black women’: CNN’s April Ryan
CNN's April Ryan on Thursday said that President Donald Trump has resorted to calling Sen. Kamala Harris "nasty" because it's his go-to reaction whenever he's challenged by "strong Black women."
When discussing the president's attacks on the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, Ryan explained that the president will always fall back on the lowest common denominators of racism and sexism.
2020 Election
Urgent bill to end ‘deliberate sabotage’ of the Postal Service by Trump donor introduced by House Dems
Declaring that Congress must act swiftly to "stop the Trump administration's deliberate sabotage" of the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November elections, House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation that would reverse Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's disruptive new policies and prevent additional changes at the agency until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sponsored by House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), the Delivering for America Act (pdf) would bar USPS leadership from implementing or approving "any change to the operations or the level of service provided by the Postal Service from those in effect on January 1, 2020, that would impede prompt reliable, and efficient services."
2020 Election
Texas Democrats see a winning formula in Kamala Harris — will she bring suburban women and Black voters to the polls?
A week ago, Kamala Harris dipped a toe into the effort to flip Texas.
The California senator penned an open letter posted on the state Democratic Party’s website, urging Texans to donate to the party and stressing that “if we work together, we can turn this great state blue.”
Now she’s a central part of that endeavor.
On Tuesday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden announced Harris would be his running mate in November. While the choice didn’t come as a dramatic surprise, it was groundbreaking nonetheless: If Democrats take the White House, Harris would be the first woman and first person of color to become vice president and would be well-positioned for a possible future White House run.