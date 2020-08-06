‘They hate white people’: Giuliani attacks Black Lives Matter for ‘trying to overthrow our way of life’
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Thursday claimed that followers of Black Lives Matter “hate white people.”
Giuliani made the remarks after Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked him about President Donald Trump’s obsession over mail-in ballots.
“Whoever wins, this country is going in two dramatically different directions,” Giuliani opined. “We’re either going to remain a free enterprise country or we’re going to become some kind of socialist country that Black Lives Matter wants, Antifa, [Sen. Bernie Sanders]. Biden has agreed with it and he’s too weak to oppose it.”
He continued: “So we’re headed for pure socialism, we’re headed for the end of private education, we’re headed for a drastic reduction in churches, the ability to go to church. They are dead opposed to the military. They want to do away with the police. This is no longer America.”
Giuliani claimed that Black Lives Matter and similar groups “are literally trying to overthrow our way of life” with a “phony election.”
According to the former New York mayor, founding documents for Black Lives Matter suggest “Black people get salaries for the rest of their lives, nobody else.”
“They haven’t said a single word about the violence taking place by Antifa or Black Lives Matter, both of whom domestic terrorist groups without any doubt,” he opined. “You know who knows that best? African-Americans. I’ve actually had them tell me, why aren’t they classified as a terrorist group? Just because they’re Black and nobody can say it?”
“These are killers, these are people who hate white people,” Giuliani added.
2020 Election
MSNBC convenes panel of white Republicans who say Biden shouldn’t pick ‘divisive’ VP
MSNBC talked to a panel of white Republican voters this who said that they won't vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden if he picks a "divisive" woman to be vice president.
One member of the panel told correspondent Dasha Burns that he is "politically homeless" because of President Donald Trump.
"These are Republicans that feel lost in the current Republican Party," Burns explained. "And they are considering voting for Joe Biden."
"I have a very hard time -- as much as I don't want to vote for Trump -- voting for Biden if he were to nominate somebody of have somebody to be his running mate who is extremely divisive," Hal Ostrow said.
2020 Election
The 1976 election — and why we can’t predict VP selections in advance
There’s a reason why vice presidential picks are impossible to predict: Even the presidential candidate who makes the decision rarely knows the choice in advance, because the final selection usually depends on an eleventh-hour turn of events that no one can fully anticipate. This was the case in the 1976 election, a rare moment when not two, but three, major-party candidates selected running mates. And in each of the three cases, the choices were eleventh-hour selections that pundits did not expect.
The vice presidential selection process held more importance than usual in 1976, because when the primaries ended in early June, neither the Republican incumbent Gerald Ford nor the Democratic frontrunner Jimmy Carter had enough delegates to secure his party’s nomination. Though Ford held a slight lead over his challenger, California governor Ronald Reagan, a grueling neck-and-neck primary race had left neither the conservative insurgent Reagan nor the centrist Ford with enough delegates to claim the nomination outright. Carter had a much more formidable lead over his primary opponents than Ford did, but a divided Democratic Party – with delegates split between multiple liberal candidates who still refused to concede after the last primary – meant that it was still theoretically possible for the party liberals to deprive the centrist Carter of the nomination if they could agree on a single alternative candidate. Fortunately for Carter, they did not, but the divisions in their parties meant that for both Carter and Ford, picking a running mate was about more than personal preference or general election considerations; it was also about uniting a fractured party in order to win over some wavering convention delegates and appease disgruntled party activists who had supported another candidate in the primaries.
2020 Election
Pence brags about plan to fight mail-in votes: Trump will ‘head straight to the courthouse’ — hints at using SCOTUS to win
Vice President Mike Pence let down his guard in an interview with David Brody, telling the Christian Broadcasting Network reporter in a just-released video about the Trump administration's plan to fight the mail-in voting process to win the election – and possibly to use the Supreme Court to win.
Pence bragged that the Trump administration – not the Trump campaign, which shows there is no line between the two – has plans to challenge mail-in ballots in court.
"You're going to see this president and our administration head straight to the courthouse," Pence declared, proudly. "We're going to oppose universal mail-in voting."