‘They knew’: The Lincoln Project rips Marco Rubio for violating his oath so Trump can cheat

Published

58 mins ago

on

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaking at the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In a series of tweets this Friday, the anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project highlighted the recent bipartisan Senate report on ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

In a Twitter thread, the Lincoln Project accused Marco Rubio (R-FL) of having prior knowledge of the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.

“It was no mistake that [Marco Rubio] was made Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee. [Mitch McConell] and [President Trump] needed someone who would soft-sell the #RubioReport’s findings,” they tweeted. 

See the full thread below:

Jeffrey Epstein grand jury remains active — and additional charges could be coming: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

The federal investigation in Jeffrey Epstein continues after the disgraced financier was found dead in his jail cell while incarcerated in Manhattan.

"There could be more charges coming related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of dozens of girls and young women," the Miami Herald reports. "In a filing Friday, federal prosecutors indicated that the federal grand jury investigation into Epstein, his alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and their potential co-conspirators remains active."

Continue Reading

Yes, God can be hurt, but not in the way Trump claims, according to theologians

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

President Trump claimed recently that the prospect of a Biden presidency would “hurt God.”

More specifically, he said, Biden would be “following the radical left agenda, take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns.”

With this speech, delivered in a rally-style address on Cleveland, Ohio’s airport tarmac on Aug. 6, Trump conveyed that a vote for Biden would weaken religion in the public sphere and restrict access to guns, thus tapping into the anxieties of his conservative Christian base.

Continue Reading
 
 