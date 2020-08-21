‘They knew’: The Lincoln Project rips Marco Rubio for violating his oath so Trump can cheat

In a series of tweets this Friday, the anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project highlighted the recent bipartisan Senate report on ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

In a Twitter thread, the Lincoln Project accused Marco Rubio (R-FL) of having prior knowledge of the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.

“It was no mistake that [Marco Rubio] was made Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee. [Mitch McConell] and [President Trump] needed someone who would soft-sell the #RubioReport’s findings,” they tweeted.

See the full thread below:

The Senate/Russia story isn’t getting nearly enough pick up and the Senate GOP isn’t taking a hit for it. Let’s change that. Thread.https://t.co/AhiOyuswqy — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

The #RubioReport shows definitively that @marcorubio and members of the @SenateGOP understood that @realDonaldTrump‘s campaign was in touch with Russian intelligence during the 2016 campaign. #TheyKnew — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

That means #TheyKnew the Trump campaign, Bannon, Manafort, Kushner, Don. Jr, all them, had inappropriate contacts with Russian operatives when the @SenateGOP acquitted @realDonaldTrump of abusing his office. #RubioReport — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

It was no mistake that @marcorubio was made Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee. @senatemajldr and @realDonaldTrump needed someone who would soft-sell the #RubioReport’s findings. Who better than #LittleMarco? #TheyKnew — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

Someone should ask @marcorubio (again) why he made sure to strip out provisions in American law that would require presidential campaigns to inform the FBI and DOJ of contacts by foreign governments. #TheyKnew #RubioReport — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

Why? Because @realdonaldtrump, @vp, @jaredkushner are doing it again in 2020. They will gladly take help from anyone who will help them retain power, even in the face of probable/likely electoral defeat this November. #TheyKnew #RubioReport — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

Now @RonJohnsonWI (@SenRonJohnson) is carrying water for Russia again. He’s planning to smear @JoeBiden with fabricated intelligence he received from Russian-backed Ukrainians. Don’t be surprised by #RussianRon’s September Surprise. #TheyKnew #RubioReport — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

Each one of these Republican senators violated their oaths, their consciences and their responsibilities. But it’s worse now. We’ve criticized their silence on @realdonaldtrump’s actions and words. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020

