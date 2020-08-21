‘They knew’: The Lincoln Project rips Marco Rubio for violating his oath so Trump can cheat
In a series of tweets this Friday, the anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project highlighted the recent bipartisan Senate report on ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.
In a Twitter thread, the Lincoln Project accused Marco Rubio (R-FL) of having prior knowledge of the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.
“It was no mistake that [Marco Rubio] was made Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee. [Mitch McConell] and [President Trump] needed someone who would soft-sell the #RubioReport’s findings,” they tweeted.
See the full thread below:
The Senate/Russia story isn’t getting nearly enough pick up and the Senate GOP isn’t taking a hit for it.
Let’s change that.
Thread.https://t.co/AhiOyuswqy
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
The #RubioReport shows definitively that @marcorubio and members of the @SenateGOP understood that @realDonaldTrump‘s campaign was in touch with Russian intelligence during the 2016 campaign. #TheyKnew
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
That means #TheyKnew the Trump campaign, Bannon, Manafort, Kushner, Don. Jr, all them, had inappropriate contacts with Russian operatives when the @SenateGOP acquitted @realDonaldTrump of abusing his office. #RubioReport
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
It was no mistake that @marcorubio was made Chairman of the Senate Intel Committee. @senatemajldr and @realDonaldTrump needed someone who would soft-sell the #RubioReport’s findings.
Who better than #LittleMarco? #TheyKnew
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
Someone should ask @marcorubio (again) why he made sure to strip out provisions in American law that would require presidential campaigns to inform the FBI and DOJ of contacts by foreign governments. #TheyKnew #RubioReport
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
Why?
Because @realdonaldtrump, @vp, @jaredkushner are doing it again in 2020. They will gladly take help from anyone who will help them retain power, even in the face of probable/likely electoral defeat this November. #TheyKnew #RubioReport
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
Now @RonJohnsonWI (@SenRonJohnson) is carrying water for Russia again. He’s planning to smear @JoeBiden with fabricated intelligence he received from Russian-backed Ukrainians.
Don’t be surprised by #RussianRon’s September Surprise. #TheyKnew #RubioReport
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
Remember #RussianRon? He spent the Fourth of July 2018 in Moscow. Maybe all the #MayDay flights were booked. @RonJohnsonWI (@SenRonJohnson).#TheyKnew #RubioReport
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
Each one of these Republican senators violated their oaths, their consciences and their responsibilities.
But it’s worse now.
We’ve criticized their silence on @realdonaldtrump’s actions and words.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020
What the #RubioReport makes plain, though, is that #TheyKnew, and they’ve known all along, that Trump is unfit for office.
And they’ve helped him stay there.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2020