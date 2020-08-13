‘They know it’s wrong’: Some call on Scouts to change use of Native American culture
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of videos posted from personal accounts over the years depict the “Dance of Joy” celebration at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in Osceola, Mo. Shirtless boys holding feathers move in circles around a large fire while singing in a 2011 video. Older men stand in the middle, wearing headdresses and Native American regalia as part of a Boy Scout tradition. Camps in Missouri and across the country like Bartle bring in thousands of scouts each year to participate in honor programs like the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and Order of the Arrow, which also base some of their traditions…
Rick Wilson: Only ‘conspiracy-crazed Boomer rubes’ will support the GOP now — here’s why
Conservative political strategist Rick Wilson has written a scathing obituary for his one-time party in which he predicts that embracing QAnon will become the new litmus test for Republican candidates.
Writing in The Daily Beast, Wilson begins by discussing the victory of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracy theory-spouting candidate in Georgia who appears destined to be the first follower of QAnon to be elected to Congress.
US to ease water rules after Trump’s shower moan
The US government is looking at easing regulations on shower fittings following complaints from President Donald Trump who has regularly railed against water conservation rules in his quest for "perfect hair."
On Wednesday the Department of Energy (DOE) said it was proposing to amend the definition of a showerhead to allow multiple showerheads on a single fitting, which would get around water conservation measures brought in under president George H.W. Bush.
The 1992 rules established a maximum water use of 2.5 gallons per minute for showers but the amendment means that will apply to each showerhead rather than a single shower fitting.
