‘This is huge’: Cindy McCain’s praise of Biden seen as ‘massive boost to Biden’s chances of flipping Arizona’

On Tuesday, Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), narrated a Democratic convention video praising Joe Biden, and noting the friendship he and her husband shared.

The video caused a stir on social media, with many commenters noting this had electoral implications for Biden in Arizona.

As much as I don’t like the McCains, this will play huge for Arizona. https://t.co/2bDLk9ldsB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, this will help Biden in the swing state of Arizona… https://t.co/eBuIM49FkX — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) August 18, 2020

Smart politicos in Arizona, Dem and Rep, have told me a Cindy McCain endorsement would be, as Joe Biden might put it, a bfd in that battleground state. And there it is… https://t.co/11kfmosYvH — Mark Z. Barabak (@markzbarabak) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is huge. The McCain family coming off the sidelines will be a massive boost to Biden’s chances of flipping Arizona https://t.co/y7111bQlvN — DC Kyle (@kyledc202) August 18, 2020

I think hearing Cindy McCain will knock Arizona into possible likely D territory — Ares 🥁🛹 (@AresStopell) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Start making the Arizona McCain endorsement ads…. in 3 2 1 pic.twitter.com/lkh7qTQw1N — mr.gadi (@TeamGadi) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. McCain will pay Trump back for his evil bullshit by handing Arizona to Joe. She’s like royalty in the state. — Kevin (@kevin_cracknell) August 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT