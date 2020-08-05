Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Tremendous lawlessness!’ Trump stirs up anger against Democratic-run cities

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump started off Wednesday a bit earlier than usual with a warning about “tremendous lawlessness” in cities governed by Democrats.

Federal agents deployed to Portland, Oregon, have drawn back under an agreement between the Trump administration and the governor, and protests there have turned largely peaceful — but the president tried again to stir up anger and resentment over the nationwide protests against police brutality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is TREMENDOUS Lawlessness in America’s Liberal Cities,” Trump tweeted. “Would be so easy to stop but they have a clouded vision of what should be done. They are indoctrinated with a philosophy which will never work, a philosophy which would destroy America. Portland would be the norm!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Hell yes’: Experts say America has become a failed state in 2020

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

If the United States isn't a failed state in 2020, it is rapidly on its way toward becoming one. Economists, historians and public health experts I spoke to would generally agree with that sentence, even if they might disagree on some of the details or the severity of the crisis.

Since 2000 we have had two major economic crashes, the related issue of persistent income inequality and an environmental crisis that threatens the future of civilization. In 2020 we are also facing a pandemic and a social uprising against institutional racism, made worse President Trump's incompetence and the apparent threat he poses to democracy. One might say the real question isn't whether the U.S. is a failed state, but how we can pull ourselves out of the muck before it is too late.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

South Carolina poll shows Jaime Harrison in striking distance of Lindsey Graham — and a tight presidential race

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new poll from Morning Consult put Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison within one percentage point of incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.According to the poll, 43% of voters said they would vote for the former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman, while 44% said they would go for the Seneca Republican.Though pollsters called the race “statistically tied,” many South Carolina voters have not committed to either candidate, according to the poll.Of the 741 likely South Carolinian voters surveyed online from July 24 to Aug. 2, 4% said they would vote for som... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Four dead as tropical storm Isaias pounds east coast

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Tropical storm Isaias left four people dead as it pounded the US eastern seaboard with driving winds and heavy rain, leaving millions of households without power Wednesday.

A tornado ripped through a mobile home park in North Carolina killing two people said state governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday, while two more died as trees fell on their cars -- one in New York and one in Maryland.

The tropical storm was downgraded late Tuesday as it streaked into southeastern Canada, where forecasters warned of heavy rain to come.

Earlier, wind gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph) wreaked havoc across eastern states of the US, littering streets with debris and forcing the cancellation of scores of flights.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image