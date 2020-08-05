‘Tremendous lawlessness!’ Trump stirs up anger against Democratic-run cities

President Donald Trump started off Wednesday a bit earlier than usual with a warning about “tremendous lawlessness” in cities governed by Democrats.

Federal agents deployed to Portland, Oregon, have drawn back under an agreement between the Trump administration and the governor, and protests there have turned largely peaceful — but the president tried again to stir up anger and resentment over the nationwide protests against police brutality.

“There is TREMENDOUS Lawlessness in America’s Liberal Cities,” Trump tweeted. “Would be so easy to stop but they have a clouded vision of what should be done. They are indoctrinated with a philosophy which will never work, a philosophy which would destroy America. Portland would be the norm!”