‘Truly vile’: CNN’s Tapper slams Trump campaign official for smearing colleague’s military husband

Published

1 min ago

on

Earlier in the week, CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Trump campaign official Mercedes Schlapp clashed over mail-in voting, with Keilar losing patience with Schlapp’s lies and barking, “You’re just saying a bunch of crap!”

In an op-ed published on RealClearPolitics, Schlapp punched back at Keilar, but in an unusual broadside, Schlapp also made a personal attack on Keilar’s husband, an active duty Green Beret. “I was further disturbed to learn that Brianna Keilar’s husband is a ferocious opponent of the president, a former director of the National Security Council under President Obama, and a man who tweets, among other things, that Donald Trump makes him ‘throw up,'” she wrote.

However, this attack was baseless — Keilar’s husband never tweeted any such thing.

In addition to a fierce response from Keilar, CNN anchor Jake Tapper weighed in, saying “to smear with lies Brianna’s husband, an active duty Green Beret, as part of her political vendetta is truly despicable. Truly vile.”

‘Falwell should step down’: GOP leader calls for Liberty University to find a new president after ‘appalling’ behavior

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.

"Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling," Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.

"As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down," Walker said.

"None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better," he explained.

Trump appointee linked to ‘allegedly illegal pyramid scheme’ shut down by federal regulators

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that James Miles, the Trump administration's choice to run the federally-backed Open Technology Fund, was involved in a pair of multilevel marketing schemes, including one that was shut down after a government investigation.

"The Federal Trade Commission shut one of them down, calling it 'an allegedly illegal pyramid scheme.' A 2010 government legal filing describes Miles as a 'participant' in that company, Fortune Hi-Tech Marketing, which he acknowledged was a 'pyramid' — but insisted was legal," reported Daniel Lippman. "Miles publicly vouched for the second company, Excel Communications, while he was a top South Carolina official and his wife was being paid by the firm. But today he denies he ever had any formal involvement with either company."

Senate adjourns until Monday as members leave town without a deal on coronavirus stimulus or enhanced unemployment

Published

51 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The United States Senate adjourned on Thursday, allowing members a three-day weekend despite the fact enhanced unemployment has expired and there has been no deal reached on the next round of COVID-19 stimulus.

The decision to leave Washington, DC for the weekend comes the same day the federal government reported over 1 million Americans have filed new unemployment claims -- for the 20th week in a row.

The Senate is adjourned till Monday afternoon, with no deal on a new COVID rescue. McConnell cancelled August recess today, but a lot of senators have skipped town anyway.

