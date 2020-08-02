Trump COVID-19 task force member pushes back on president’s push for hydroxychloroquine; ‘Time to move on’

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir bucked Donald Trump’s continuing push for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, telling host Chuck Todd he “can’t recommend” it as a treatment and that it’s time to “move on.”

“Look, I know you’re not a political person, but the president continues to advocate for hydroxychloroquine,” host Todd asked. “Is that a danger to public health?”

Saying the drug “looked very promising” the doctor stated further clinical trial indicated there “is no benefit,” before adding, “At this point in time, we don’t recommend that as a treatment and there’s no evidence to show that it is.”

“So hydroxychloroquine needs to be prescribed by a physician,” he continued. ““But I think most physicians and prescribers are evidence-based and they’re not influenced by whatever’s on Twitter or anything else and the evidence just doesn’t show that hydroxychloroquine is effective right now. I think we need to move on from that and talk about what is effective.”

