Trump COVID-19 task force member pushes back on president’s push for hydroxychloroquine: ‘Time to move on’
Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir bucked Donald Trump’s continuing push for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, telling host Chuck Todd he “can’t recommend” it as a treatment and that it’s time to “move on.”
“Look, I know you’re not a political person, but the president continues to advocate for hydroxychloroquine,” host Todd asked. “Is that a danger to public health?”
Saying the drug “looked very promising” the doctor stated further clinical trial indicated there “is no benefit,” before adding, “At this point in time, we don’t recommend that as a treatment and there’s no evidence to show that it is.”
“So hydroxychloroquine needs to be prescribed by a physician,” he continued. ““But I think most physicians and prescribers are evidence-based and they’re not influenced by whatever’s on Twitter or anything else and the evidence just doesn’t show that hydroxychloroquine is effective right now. I think we need to move on from that and talk about what is effective.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump COVID-19 task force member pushes back on president’s push for hydroxychloroquine; ‘Time to move on’
Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir bucked Donald Trump’s continuing push for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, telling host Chuck Todd he “can’t recommend” it as a treatment and that it’s time to “move on."
“Look, I know you’re not a political person, but the president continues to advocate for hydroxychloroquine,” host Todd asked. “Is that a danger to public health?”
Saying the drug “looked very promising” the doctor stated further clinical trial indicated there “is no benefit,” before adding, "At this point in time, we don’t recommend that as a treatment and there’s no evidence to show that it is."
2020 Election
Kansas Republicans panicked Trump-appointee will cost them a US Senate seat: report
According to a report at Politico, Kansas Republicans are beside themselves that their nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat will be a controversial conservative once appointed by Donald Trump to investigate voter fraud.
With a Senate seat open in the normally reliable Republican state, local leaders would normally be sitting back and looking to coast to victory but 2020 is proving to be more difficult than usual.
2020 Election
‘You hurt your credibility’: Chris Wallace grills Trump spokesman for denying campaign is losing in polls
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday challenged Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller after he downplayed polls showing President Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Trump is trailing Biden by over 7 points in an average of nine separate national polls.
"How do you turn this around because at this point, Jason, you're losing?" Wallace asked.
"Well, we think we're in great shape and well positioned to win this," Miller replied. "And in fact, in all the states President Trump needs to get to 270 [electoral votes], he's either leading or within the margin of error."