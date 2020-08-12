Quantcast
Trump administration will buy enough of Moderna COVID vaccine to cover one-third of Americans

On Wednesday, WBZ reported that the Trump administration has reached a deal to buy 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the drug company Moderna — enough to cover one-third of Americans.

“The deal is worth more than $1.5 billion and gives the government the option to buy another 400-million doses,” said the report. “Cambridge-based Moderna is currently in phase 3 of its vaccine trials. They hope to have FDA approval by the end of the year. Moderna said Americans will get the vaccine for free, but, health care organizations could charge for the cost of administering the vaccine.”

Several companies are in the process of attempting to develop a vaccine, which would be the first of its kind to protect against a coronavirus. Russia claims to already have a vaccine, although U.S. experts believe they have rushed it with little or no testing.


