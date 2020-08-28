Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump advisors were ordered not to mention ‘white supremacy’ and ‘domestic terror’ in his presence: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Trump acknowledges supporters in the crowd at the rally in the Bojangle's Coliseum. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

Speaking to the Daily Beast, two former top Homeland Security officials say there was an “unwritten policy” not to say words like “domestic terrorism” and “white supremacy” around President Trump, for fear that he would interpret the topics as being critical of him.

Both Elizabeth Neumann, previously assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security for counterterrorism and threat prevention, and Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at DHS, tell the Beast that they were specifically told not to utter the phrases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the El Paso mass-shooting last year, the White House was looking to find a way to show that they were handling the situation,” Neumann said. “I was advised by senior officials in the White House at the time that I should couch this in terms of countering violence, rather than countering domestic terrorism or white supremacy, when discussing it at the White House or in front of the president…The subtext was clear, that by using those words, we would be distracting the president from the core issue.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Cops called on Black ex-NFL player — after security guards allegedly refuse to let him into his new home

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

In a post to his Instagram account this Thursday, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall can be seen arguing with a security details outside the new home he was trying to move into -- a security detail who had just called the police on him because they allegedly didn't believe he belonged on the premises.

https://twitter.com/SCAR_179NY/status/1299003295416057858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1299003295416057858%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2906507-former-nfl-wr-brandon-marshall-posts-video-of-police-altercation-outside-home

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

FBI says it may have destroyed records on Trump’s brother Robert

Published

45 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

On August 15, President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump — who had been involved in a bitter legal battle with the president’s 55-year-old niece, Mary L. Trump — died at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 71. BuzzFeed journalist Jason Leopold is reporting, on Twitter, that he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for documents on Robert Trump — and that the FBI, “responded in record time, saying any docs it had may have been destroyed.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michelle Obama rips the ‘lack of empathy’ and ‘systemic racism’ in Trump’s America

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Former first lady Michelle Obama called out the White House on Friday in a lengthy statement posted online.

"I’m just devastated by the shootings in Kenosha. First, the seven shots from a police officer’s gun at Jacob Blake’s back as his children looked on. Then, two nights later, the bullets that killed two protestors, with a young man only 17 years old arrested and charged with homicide," Obama wrote.

In the next paragraph, she went after President Donald Trump -- without using his name.

"These past few months, I’ve been thinking a lot about what our kids are seeing every day in this country—the lack of empathy, the division stoked in times of crisis, the age-old and systemic racism that’s been so prominent this summer. Sometimes they see it on the news. Sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden," she noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image