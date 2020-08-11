Quantcast
Trump angrily denies trusting Putin over ‘sleazebags’ in US intelligence

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump defended his relationship with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin and his related attacks U.S. law enforcement and intelligence services, which he slurred as “dirty cops” and “sleazebags.”

The president tweeted out the attacks Tuesday morning in apparent response to a New York Times Magazine report about his battled with U.S. intelligence agencies, and resumed his long-standing grudges against various officials who have questioned his relationship to Putin.

“John Bolton, one of the dumbest people I’ve met in government and sadly, I’ve met plenty, states often that I respected, and even trusted, Vladimir Putin of Russia more than those in our Intelligence Agencies,” Trump tweeted.

“While of course that is not true, if the first people you met from so called American Intelligence were Dirty Cops who have now proven to be sleazebags at the highest level like James Comey, proven liar James Clapper, & perhaps the lowest of them all, Wacko John Brennan who headed the CIA, you could perhaps understand my reluctance to embrace!” he added.


