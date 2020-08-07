Trump announces Friday night news conference at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
The leader of the free world will be holding a rare, Friday evening news conference while vacationing at his private, members-only golf course in New Jersey.
The president arrived at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Thursday evening and spent Friday there while White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Munchin “did not make any progress” during the negotiations.
CNN chief White House correspondent Jake Tapper reported, “Trump expected to talk about collapse of coronavirus relief talks, we are told.”
I will be doing a news conference on the ChinaVirus, the just announced very good economic numbers, and the improving economy, at 7pm from Bedminster, New Jersey. Also, the subject of the Beirut, Lebanon catastrophe will be discussed.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020