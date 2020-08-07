Quantcast
Trump announces Friday night news conference at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Published

1 min ago

on

The leader of the free world will be holding a rare, Friday evening news conference while vacationing at his private, members-only golf course in New Jersey.

The president arrived at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Thursday evening and spent Friday there while White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Munchin “did not make any progress” during the negotiations.

CNN chief White House correspondent Jake Tapper reported, “Trump expected to talk about collapse of coronavirus relief talks, we are told.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Prominent Trump evangelical supporter Jerry Falwell Jr. mocked after being benched by Liberty University

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's most prominent evangelical supporters was mocked online after being asked to "take an indefinite leave of absence" by Liberty University.

"Jerry Falwell Jr. will take an indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University after posting a racy photo to social media from his vacation where his pants were unzipped, his midriff was out, and he is standing next to a woman holding a glass of dark liquid. He later deleted the photo," The Washington Post reported Friday.

White House considering ‘House of Cards plot’ after stimulus negotiations collapse: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

One week after enhanced unemployment benefits expired, the White House on Friday failed to reach a deal with Congress on the next round of coronavirus stimulus.

While on vacation at his private Trump National Golf Club Bedminister, the commander-in-chief is reportedly considering executive action.

"President Trump signaled on Friday that he planned to forge ahead without Congress to try and address lapsed relief measures for millions of Americans after negotiations with congressional Democrats collapsed after two weeks of fruitless negotiations," Erica Werner and Rachel Bade of The Washington Post reported Friday evening. "Among other things, White House officials are looking at moving funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency into a program that could pay jobless benefits, people briefed on the discussions said."

Liberty University tells Jerry Falwell Jr. to ‘take an indefinite leave of absence’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

After Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. posted photos of himself with unbuttoned pants, holding up the shirt of a woman that wasn't his wife, and holding a dark liquid in his hand, he was attacked for hypocrisy while breaking the code of conduct and ethics for the university.

It's one of many decisions over the past several years that at least one Republican is calling questionable and encouraging him to step aside.

