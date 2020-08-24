Trump at the RNC claims Democrats are the ones who want to get rid of postal workers
On Monday, President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention — and appeared onscreen at the White House with several people including a postal worker.
The president used the opportunity to push back on the recent reports of postal delays, flatly denying everything and trying to claim, with no basis or explanation, that it’s Democrats who are trying to get rid of the Postal Service — even though Democrats just passed a bill to increase USPS funding.
“We’re not getting rid of our postal workers,” said Trump. “They’d like to, you know, sort of put that out there. If anyone does, it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans.”
Trump: We’re not getting rid of our postal workers… If anyone does it’s the Democrats not the Republicans pic.twitter.com/aZVPym8IsQ
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 25, 2020
Jim Jordan ripped for giving RNC speech on crime — despite the Ohio State sex scandal
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke during the first night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
Jordan complained about crime during his speech, despite allegations that he was aware Ohio State wrestling team students were molested while he was a coach.
Here's some of what people were saying about Jordan's speech:
Joy Reid warns that the Trumps view themselves as monarchs: “It’s almost as if the election doesn’t matter’
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid offered a shocking take on how the Trump family views democracy during MSNBC's coverage of the Republican National Committee Convention.
"What I have been thinking about today is the difference between a democracy and a constitutional monarchy," Reid explained.
"In a constitutional monarchy, there are perfunctory votes, but the king is still the king. The royal family is the royal family, there is nothing you can do about it," she explained. "If the royal family has done misdeeds and if the court wants to dig into potential illegality, it doesn't matter, they are the royal family."
Trump just teed up an ‘October surprise’ that’s doomed to fail
On Sunday, Donald Trump held a press conference to announce a "therapeutic breakthrough" that was anything but. Trump said that his FDA had issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for antibody-rich plasma to treat Covid-19 patients, and claimed that he had overcome resistance from members of the "deep state" embedded at the agency to deliver it. Scientists were quick to point out that while plasma therapy has shown promise in some patients, its efficacy hasn't been established in controlled trials and added that the authorization would have limited impact anyway given that tens of thousands of patients have already received the treatment.