Trump at the RNC claims Democrats are the ones who want to get rid of postal workers

On Monday, President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention — and appeared onscreen at the White House with several people including a postal worker.

The president used the opportunity to push back on the recent reports of postal delays, flatly denying everything and trying to claim, with no basis or explanation, that it’s Democrats who are trying to get rid of the Postal Service — even though Democrats just passed a bill to increase USPS funding.

“We’re not getting rid of our postal workers,” said Trump. “They’d like to, you know, sort of put that out there. If anyone does, it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans.”

Watch below: