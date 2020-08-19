Trump backs Oracle in reported TikTok bid
President Donald Trump has voiced approval of Oracle Corp’s reported bid for TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing sensation that could also be bought by Microsoft.
Reports said Oracle — whose chairman Larry Ellison has raised millions in campaign funds for Trump — was weighing a bid for TikTok’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
The Trump administration has given TikTok’s parent company ByteDance a 90-day deadline to divest the app before it is banned in the United States, citing national security concerns.
Taking questions after a speech on Tuesday in Yuma, Arizona, Trump said: “I think Oracle is a great company, and I think its owner is a tremendous guy. He’s a tremendous person.
“I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it.”
The president said the eventual buyer would have to “make sure the United States is well compensated.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ellison held a Trump fundraiser at his California home in February, raising $7 million.
Trump’s action against TikTok came after he claimed China could use it to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.
In an online post this week, the company said: “TikTok has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, nor would it do so if asked.”
China on Monday slammed Washington for using “digital gunboat diplomacy” in the TikTok case.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said TikTok had done everything required by the US, including hiring Americans as its top executives, hosting its servers in the US and making public its source code.
How Susan Collins engineered the postal service disaster she’s now protesting
At this point, it should come as no surprise that the vast majority of Congressional Republicans have responded to the Trump administration’s gutting of the U.S. Postal Service with near silence.
The president openly admitted last week that he is blocking additional funding to the USPS to undermine its ability to handle the coming surge of mail-in votes this fall. U.S. mail delivery has also slowed down dramatically nationwide since his handpicked postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor who has been in frequent communication with the Republican National Committee, began instituting a raft of new policies for reasons of “efficiency.” These have included cutting overtime pay for postal workers, removing sorting machines from postal facilities, and eliminating mail boxes.
2020 Election
Trump dropped into Iowa — and didn’t even try to understand the devastation
Amid the rubble of uprooted trees and fallen power lines, my teenage son set up his climate strike protest last Friday for the 79th consecutive week, holding up a wobbly handmade sign: "Wake up, Iowa. Climate action plan now."
We were still without electricity or internet on Friday morning, four days into riding out the aftermath of the hurricane-level "derecho" storm that devastated a 770-mile swath of the heartland from South Dakota to Ohio, and left a million residents without power, along with widespread damage.