Trump begs Biden to stop ‘scoring political points’ on the White House coronavirus failures

President Donald Trump begged Joe Biden to stop trying to score political points by talking about Trump’s failures on the coronavirus. Instead, he blamed Biden for being anti-science, an ironic claim given Biden has spent months alleging the same about Trump.

“It’s a shameful situation for anybody to try to score political points while we’re working to save lives,” said Trump, who has been attacked for the past seven months for his failure to contain the virus.

Polls released Thursday show that 56 percent of Americans believe that the U.S. is doing worse on the coronavirus than most other countries. Fewer than 20 percent believe the U.S. is doing better.

A sleepy-sounding Trump also said that he opposes Biden’s mask mandate insinuating that if Biden can mandate people to wear masks, what else can he mandate people wear.

Watch one of the videos below:

A sleepy-sounding Trump explains that he's against a national mask mandate because he thinks people should "have a certain freedom." pic.twitter.com/Hv0fVDzjSS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

Biden just turned a barely awake Trump back into an anti-masker. pic.twitter.com/jJhgJBiAxW — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 13, 2020

President Trump: "Today we saw Joe Biden continue to politicize a pandemic and show his appalling lack of respect for the American people… putting left-wing politics before facts and evidence." pic.twitter.com/cjmxd2lMaP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2020