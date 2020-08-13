Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lies that it is Biden — not him — who has ignored science about COVID-19

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump tried to attack former Vice President for “ignoring scientific evidence” about the coronavirus during the pandemic. It’s an ironic lie given the president once championed injecting disinfectant and shoving a UV light inside one’s body to fight the virus.

“At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus – ignoring the scientific evidence,” said Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale called it false.

Trump then said that Biden is “playing politics” by turning the virus into a campaign talking point. It’s one of the major reasons that Trump has fallen in the polls, so it’s not shocking that Trump is begging for Democrats to stop talking about the failures of his leadership on the coronavirus.

Trump also attacked Biden for not coming out of his basement, something he does almost daily. He took it even further in Thursday’s briefing by saying that Biden would lock other Americans in their basements too. It’s unclear what Trump thinks Biden will do to people who don’t have basements, he didn’t comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Lincoln Project pointed out, it’s still illegal for Trump to bash his political opponent during an official government briefing.

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump pushes conspiracy theory Democrats want schools closed so there won’t be polling places

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House coronavirus briefing, someone sitting in the press pool lobbed a leading softball question at President Donald Trump, asking what children will do without free school lunches when schools are shut down.

The president seized on the opportunity to say that he wants all schools to reopen. He then offered a new conspiracy theory — that Democrats are trying to keep schools closed so that they could shut down polling places located at them and force people to use mail-in ballots.

"Maybe we'll be able to show that as a fact," he added.

Trump says democrats want to close the schools because that’s where polling booths are often placed. He says democrats want to keep people from voting. He is such a shameless liar that it’s almost impressive.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lies that it is Biden — not him — who has ignored science about COVID-19

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to attack former Vice President for "ignoring scientific evidence" about the coronavirus during the pandemic. It's an ironic lie given the president once championed injecting disinfectant and shoving a UV light inside one's body to fight the virus.

“At every turn, Biden has been wrong about the virus - ignoring the scientific evidence," said Trump.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale called it false.

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1294023344333914120

Trump then said that Biden is "playing politics" by turning the virus into a campaign talking point. It's one of the major reasons that Trump has fallen in the polls, so it's not shocking that Trump is begging for Democrats to stop talking about the failures of his leadership on the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump desperately claims Biden will lock Americans ‘in their basement for months on end’

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

At Thursday's White House press briefing, President Donald Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for his proposal for a three-month national mask mandate.

Trump baselessly claimed that Biden favored "locking Americans in their basement for months on end" — something he hasn't once proposed doing, as the point of a mask mandate is to allow people to safely leave their homes. He also said, with no evidence, that Biden's plan would "shut down our health care system and lead to a massive increase in mortality."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image