Trump blasted for lie his USPS slowdown is a ‘hoax’ by Democrats: ‘Can’t win unless he cheats’

President Donald Trump spent Saturday at Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC.

“He has now spent 271 days on a golf course he owns in his 1,311 days in office. It is his 91st day on the course at Sterling,” reported HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, who has been closely tracking Trump’s golf habit.

Dáte reports the taxpayer tab for Trump golfing is $142 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president is at his Virginia golf property today. Our @NBCNews crew captured these images from an extreme distance. pic.twitter.com/oFdYsm1nak — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 22, 2020

After returning to the White House, Trump falsely claimed his U.S. Postal Service slowdown was a “hoax” by Democrats, as Congress was debating emergency funding for the USPS.

….that they are trying to pull off in violation of everything that our Country stands for. Vote NO to the Pelosi/ Schumer money wasting HOAX which is taking place now. Then fight the $51 million unasked for Ballots. Only ABSENTEE BALLOTS are acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s claim:

Fact check: The Trump appointed Postal board sought $75 billion this spring from Congress https://t.co/V8gag4shNB — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

VOTING = DEMOCRACY Instead of constantly whining about mail-in voting, the president of the USA should be encouraging all citizens to VOTE, by whatever means possible – mail in, absentee or in person. Instead, Trump continues to try and thwart the efforts of citizens to vote! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi @TwitterSafety, This is disinformation about voting. Please flag and remove.@jack, you're going to have to suspend his account. He will get people killed with this, and he's going to use your platform to start an actual literal civil war. Do the right thing. — Jedi, Interrupted ️‍ (@JediCounselor) August 22, 2020

Imagine being an impeached loathsome joke of a president who attempts to take away Americans right to vote by mail in the midst of a pandemic because he can’t win unless he cheats. — Daniel Lawrence Macy (@DanielLMacy) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You are attempting to undermine our elections for the last time. Your administration is the icon for corrupt, incompetent, authoritarian rule. We are done with you. By — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) August 22, 2020

Remember what happened the last time he said something was a hoax? 175,000 people died. pic.twitter.com/q831jLJmOP — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wants to sabotage the United States Postal Service just to get an advantage in the election by suppressing as many voters as possible during a pandemic. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 22, 2020

your lies are getting sillier. you're so panicked. lay off the adderall, bro, that stuff has long-term effects — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you better off than 4 years ago?

5.6 Mil Preventable Cases

175K Covid Deaths

Economy GONE!

Farmers Bankrupt

Small Businesses Closed

30 Million Hungry

35 Million Unemployed

Post Office Corrupted

Trump & the GOP are on VACATION! They ain’t thinkin about You! pic.twitter.com/ceHgffalNJ — Just Vent (@JustVent6) August 22, 2020

You don’t make that determination, Klansman. The states do. The commonwealth of Massachusetts has already voted to approve mail in voting. There’s nothing you can do about it, clown. You’re not the king. https://t.co/1SPGbUrR27 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If only you worked as hard on the virus, healthcare, and unemployment as you work on stopping Americans from voting. pic.twitter.com/lejijz5GOE — Clorox for Happy Hour?? (@bbhen2) August 22, 2020

Let’s Dumb this down!

– absentee and mail-in ballots are the exact same thing, no matter how loudly you shout to the contrary

– ballot envelopes are signed by the voter. if there is no signature, or the signature doesn't match voter records, the vote is not counted

– no fraud — Just Vent (@JustVent6) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge to Donald Trump Provide evidence of mass mail-in ballot fraud Trump campaign’s 524 page answer couldn't cite a single instance of mail-in voting fraud!! NOT ONE!

https://t.co/KzuPVvmJkN — Just Vent (@JustVent6) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In Trump’s America, we can’t: vote in a fair/free election

trust mail delivery

express free speech

protest w/o being tear-gassed

jog/drive while being black

live w/o constant fear

walk near our WH

go outside w/o fear of the virus

trust the GOP

travel abroad

pay for food

breathe — MARLA (@MarlaWeezie) August 22, 2020

If the Postal Service doesn't need the money, then why all the cutbacks? Why eliminate overtime and dismantle sorting machines? Duh. You walked right into that one, Joffrey. I'm sure the state AGs and House committee-members are saving your tweet as evidence. https://t.co/5zTiKRAdB4 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT