Trump buried in mockery for latest press briefing of ‘lies and nonsense’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump delivered his daily coronavirus press briefing, which ended with him on the defensive about a number of topics, from his claims children are nearly “immune” to coronavirus, to his insistence that the Beirut explosion was an attack, to his continued lies about mail-in voting.

His performance drew scorn from commenters on social media.

Trump purposely walked out of the briefing without letting @weijia ask a question!! FUCKING CHICKEN SHIT — Jarett (@flopp2024) August 5, 2020

I’m not sure I understood this correctly but I think he just said he’s going to put Deborah Birx in a West Virginia coal mine and leave her there — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 5, 2020

Trump now says that no one really knows what the explosion in Beirut was after saying yesterday it was an attack / a bomb. This is a major walk back. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) August 5, 2020

Looks like today's #Trump #Briefing is over. That? Was actually kind of good. Not for Donnie. He biffed it, as usual. But watching so many reporters push back against his lies and nonsense? That was GREAT. MOAR PLZ, WH PRESS CORPS! — snarke (@snarke) August 5, 2020

Trump is basically using tonight’s Covid briefing to campaign in Arizona. Unfricking believable! — Rob (@rcn400) August 5, 2020

Trump claimed generals told him the Beirut attack was likely an attack. Anyone want to take a bet that no generals told him it was an attack and he couldn’t be bothered to actually get a proper briefing? — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) August 5, 2020

Trump is having a press briefing and can’t stand still while he’s speaking! What is going on?? — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) August 5, 2020