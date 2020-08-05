Quantcast
Trump: ‘I’m doing the country a big favor’ with my conspiracy theories about voter fraud

33 mins ago

At Wednesday’s White House briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was once again asked about his conspiracy theories about mail-in ballot fraud, in light of his move to sue the state of Nevada to stop an expansion of the practice.

When confronted with his previous lie that Nevada isn’t checking signatures, Trump doubled down, saying it would be “physically impossible” to verify the ballots. He then repeated, for the third day in a row, his complaints about the New York primary process — and when a reporter pointed out to him that the delays in ballot reporting isn’t evidence of fraud, he replied, “well, you’re reading a different newspaper than me.” He added that “I’m doing the country a big favor” by talking about these issues.

Watch below:


New York prosecutors issue 'wide-ranging subpoena' for Trump's financial documents to Deutsche Bank

7 mins ago

August 5, 2020

New York prosecutors are showing they're serious about the look into President Donald Trump's finances out of concern for fraud.

The New York Times reported Wednesday afternoon that this is part of the year-long legal battle between Trump and the Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance.

A subpoena was previously issued for Trump's tax returns last year, but Trump fought it all the way to the Supreme Court, where he was told to comply with subpoenas and hand over the documents.

Trump indicates he cares about money for the first time — saying a GOP convention at the White House is 'cheaper'

20 mins ago

August 5, 2020

President Donald Trump hasn't cared about how much things cost in the past, but suddenly he decided he cares about the hefty dollars he has cost the American taxpayer with security for his adult children who work for him and for his many vacations.

During his press briefing Wednesday, Trump said that hosting his GOP convention speech at the White House would be less expensive and that if he was supposed to travel somewhere it would ultimately cost taxpayers a lot of money.

