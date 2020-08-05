Trump: ‘I’m doing the country a big favor’ with my conspiracy theories about voter fraud
At Wednesday’s White House briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was once again asked about his conspiracy theories about mail-in ballot fraud, in light of his move to sue the state of Nevada to stop an expansion of the practice.
When confronted with his previous lie that Nevada isn’t checking signatures, Trump doubled down, saying it would be “physically impossible” to verify the ballots. He then repeated, for the third day in a row, his complaints about the New York primary process — and when a reporter pointed out to him that the delays in ballot reporting isn’t evidence of fraud, he replied, “well, you’re reading a different newspaper than me.” He added that “I’m doing the country a big favor” by talking about these issues.
Watch below:
"As soon as I said you should have a new election … all of a sudden they announced a winner … did they do something for the opponent?" — Trump thinks the fact that Carolyn Maloney was declared the winner of her Democratic primary is a conspiracy against him pic.twitter.com/8rP5I08CUx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2020