Trump campaign asked about his big donations to Kamala Harris — and replies it proves he is not a racist

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was “nasty” to Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings.

But in 2011 and 2013, Trump donated a total of $6,000 to re-elect Harris as attorney general in California.

NBC News reporter Monica Alba asked Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson about the donations.

“Kamala Harris is a black woman and he donated to her campaign so I hope we can squash this racism argument now,” Pierson argued.