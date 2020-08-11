Quantcast
Trump campaign has no idea how to start going after Kamala Harris: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

After Joe Biden announced he was picking Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for his running mate, President Donald Trump tried out a number of attacks at the day’s press conference, calling her “nasty,” “disrespectful,” far-left, and dishonest, among other things.

But according to NBC News, the Trump campaign is struggling to formulate a consistent message that will hurt her.

“Harris was difficult to pin down ideologically in the Democratic presidential primary, which left many voters wondering what she stood for and hurt her candidacy and ultimately forced an early exit last December before the first votes were cast,” reported Sahil Kapur. “But it also now makes her a more complicated target of attacks by Trump, who has also struggled to land a punch on Biden: During the Democratic primary, Harris was a rare candidate who polled near the front of the pack but never earned a derisive nickname from the president.”

The problem, from the Trump campaign’s perspective, is that they have spent weeks attacking Biden as soft on crime and pliable to far-left demands to defund the police — and most of the attacks on Harris’ record during her presidential run came from progressives fearful she was too hard-nosed a prosecutor, which would only undercut that message.

“This really puts the Trump campaign in a box: whether you portray her as pro-police or anti-police,” said Trump donor Dan Eberhart. “They are going to have to decide.”


2020 Election

WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’

Published

1 min ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden's running mate.

"On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced," Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.

He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.

Harris wrote, "my name is pronounced 'comma-la' like the punctuation mark. It means 'lotus flower,' which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."

Breaking Banner

Bishop falsely claims Joe Biden is not a Catholic — and it doesn’t go well for him

Published

24 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island attacked former Vice President Joe Biden's faith, claiming that he is not really a Catholic.

Biden-Harris. First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad.

— Bishop Thomas Tobin (@ThomasJTobin1) August 11, 2020

Biden is a lifelong, practicing Catholic, and he was also on the 2012 ticket, so Tobin's claim doesn't make any sense. But Tobin is an extreme right-wing firebrand with a history of politicizing the church — in 2007 he denied communion to former Rep. Patrick Kennedy for his pro-choice views, and in 2019 he called Gay Pride events "harmful for children" and demanded Catholics not attend them.

2020 Election

Trump may end his campaign rallies out of fear of ’empty seats’ as coronavirus scares away his supporters: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

The Trump campaign is struggling to modify their campaign strategy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Trump rally may be a thing of the past. At the least, the signature stew of tribal politics, showmanship, insults, outrage, humor and hero worship that propelled Donald Trump’s improbable victory four years ago and that has punctuated his presidency with the trappings of a perpetual campaign, is on a break," Anne Gearan reported for The Washington Post on Thursday.

