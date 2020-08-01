Trump campaign keeps holding campaign events — with ‘varying levels of safety precautions’: report

President Donald Trump’s campaign is continuing to hold in-person events, even after his controversial Tulsa rally was blamed by many as potentially having caused the death of Herman Cain.

“Last weekend alone, as part of the Trump campaign’s ‘100 Days Out Weekend,’ the Trump team held at least 70 events ranging from veteran outreach to voter registration drives from Mohave County, Arizona, to Madison, Maine, according to the Republican Party’s public schedule,” ABC News reported Saturday.

“Events have featured varying levels of safety precautions,” ABC reported. “Many do not implement social distancing while some do, and no Trump campaign events nationwide require masks to attend, according to multiple sources.”

Trump holds event with Florida supporters at Tampa airport, with little distancing or mask-wearing @ryanobles reports pic.twitter.com/kmJcjydEVE — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 31, 2020

“When asked about safety measures taken at these events, the campaign did not provide specific details,” ABC noted.

Images posted to social media show many Trump supporters refusing to wear masks.

A second round of pics from a fantastic grand opening here in Dunn county. Thanks for all the support! #maga #leadright #onWisconsin pic.twitter.com/x3yXYjEDOM — Logan Manhart (@ManhartLogan) July 25, 2020

Great turnout at the grand opening of the Monroe County Republican Party this morning. Thank you to @jepence, Senior Advisor for @realDonaldTrump Presidential Campaign and nephew of VP @Mike_Pence, for speaking to this great group of people. pic.twitter.com/SxYJZ9UFUT — Dan Kapanke (@DanKapanke) August 1, 2020

Honored to have @JePence in Sparta today for the Monroe county office grand opening ! 🎉 94 days until Wisconsin is delivered to @realDonaldTrump once again! pic.twitter.com/K0a4q9DFzs — Nathan Trueblood (@NathanTrueblood) August 1, 2020

Flipping Tampa RED, one door at a time 💪🏻 Thank you to everyone that joined us this morning in Hyde Park to knock door to door! And a special thank you to @JoeGruters and @ChrisMZiegler for joining us and motivating the troops! #MAGA 🇺🇸 #LeadRight #TeamTampa #CAT5Cavalry pic.twitter.com/umh8mJHhpu — David Huston – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@DHustonFL) August 1, 2020

MARINETTE TRUMP VICTORY OFFICE GRAND OPENING HAS KICKED OFF!

Thank you to all of our Honorable Speakers for joining us! 🇺🇸#LeadRight pic.twitter.com/KN3ivevUYk — LB (@londonebeth) August 1, 2020