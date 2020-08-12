Trump campaign lashes out at GOP congressman for calling QAnon conspiracy theory a ‘fabrication’

This Wednesday, Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger posted a message to Twitter denouncing the QAnon conspiracy theory cult, saying the people who adhere to the cult’s claims have no place in Congress.

“Qanon is a fabrication. This ‘insider’ has predicted so much incorrectly (but people don’t remember PAST predictions) so now has switched to vague generalities,” he wrote. “Could be Russian propaganda or a basement dweller. Regardless, no place in Congress for these conspiracies.”

Kinzinger’s tweet caught the eye of President Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Matt Wolking, who apparently took issue with the Representative’s suggestion that QAnon could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

“When will @RepKinzinger condemn the Steele Dossier fabrications and conspiracy theories pushed by Democrats?” Wolking wrote. “That actually WAS Russian propaganda.”