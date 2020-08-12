Quantcast
Trump campaign lashes out at GOP congressman for calling QAnon conspiracy theory a ‘fabrication’

2 hours ago

This Wednesday, Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger posted a message to Twitter denouncing the QAnon conspiracy theory cult, saying the people who adhere to the cult’s claims have no place in Congress.

“Qanon is a fabrication. This ‘insider’ has predicted so much incorrectly (but people don’t remember PAST predictions) so now has switched to vague generalities,” he wrote. “Could be Russian propaganda or a basement dweller. Regardless, no place in Congress for these conspiracies.”

Kinzinger’s tweet caught the eye of President Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Matt Wolking, who apparently took issue with the Representative’s suggestion that QAnon could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

“When will @RepKinzinger condemn the Steele Dossier fabrications and conspiracy theories pushed by Democrats?” Wolking wrote. “That actually WAS Russian propaganda.”


Trump’s defense secretary plans to step down after 2020 election regardless of who wins: report

10 mins ago

August 12, 2020

According to a report from Bloomberg, President Trump is privately mulling over whether to replace Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after the 2020 election.

A person close to the matter speaking to Bloomberg says that Esper plans to step down regardless of who wins in 2020.

"Trump has been frustrated that Esper, who became secretary in July 2019, hasn’t done more to publicly defend him on key issues, including reports that Russia paid Taliban fighters 'bounties' for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan," Bloomberg reports. "Trump was also angered that Esper in June publicly opposed the idea of deploying active-duty military to contain nationwide protests over racism. He confronted his defense secretary June 3 at the White House after Esper held a news conference in which he said that using active-duty military forces to perform law enforcement within the U.S. is 'a matter of last resort' and that the National Guard was better-suited to the task, people familiar with the matter said."

Presidential historian says the Republicans are ‘flailing’ trying to come up with ways to attack Kamala Harris: ‘They’re losing’

21 mins ago

August 12, 2020

Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss noted that things are going to get more complicated as the Republican Party tries to figure out how to run a campaign against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as she joins Vice President Joe Biden's ticket for president.

"We're already seeing how her bio just her makeup, who she is, and her resume is proving difficult for the Republicans to kind of pigeonhole and criticize, do they call her an ultra-liberal, with other people allegedly she was too aggressive of a prosecutor and too close to the police during her time in law enforcement and the like, it's that kind of problem," said MSNBC host Brian Williams.

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden and new running mate Kamala Harris kick off their White House campaign

38 mins ago

August 12, 2020

White House hopeful Joe Biden on Wednesday holds his highly-anticipated joint campaign debut with running mate Kamala Harris, who hopes to make history as the nation's first female and first black vice president.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wiob7zvhDM

The Democratic duo, unveiled Tuesday by Biden after a months-long search for his partner on the ticket, now launch the 83-day sprint to the election face-off against President Donald Trump.

The choice of Harris, a 55-year-old US senator from California and daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, was kept secret until the last moment, even though she was widely perceived as the wire-to-wire frontrunner.

