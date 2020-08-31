Trump celebrates his economy as unemployment becomes top Google search query in 97 percent of US counties

President Donald Trump and the GOP spent most of last week celebrating the Trump economy as being solid and on the rebound after the February recession and the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said Trump rescued the United States as it was entering a recession. If one only considers the stock market it could be close to possible, but for the majority of Americans who can’t afford to pay bills, much less play the stock market, it’s a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The crisis is being handled,” Trump said in. a July speech where he claimed the economy was “roaring back.”

Apparently the majority of Americans didn’t get the memo. According to Google trends, a whopping 97 percent of counties in the United States are searching for information on where the candidates stand on unemployment. It’s “a shift from the 2018 midterms, where healthcare was the top searched political issue,” said Google.