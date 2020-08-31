Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump celebrates his economy as unemployment becomes top Google search query in 97 percent of US counties

Published

1 min ago

on

Unemployed workers filing for benefits (AFP)

President Donald Trump and the GOP spent most of last week celebrating the Trump economy as being solid and on the rebound after the February recession and the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said Trump rescued the United States as it was entering a recession. If one only considers the stock market it could be close to possible, but for the majority of Americans who can’t afford to pay bills, much less play the stock market, it’s a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The crisis is being handled,” Trump said in. a July speech where he claimed the economy was “roaring back.”

Apparently the majority of Americans didn’t get the memo. According to Google trends, a whopping 97 percent of counties in the United States are searching for information on where the candidates stand on unemployment. It’s “a shift from the 2018 midterms, where healthcare was the top searched political issue,” said Google.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Donald Trump’s hunger for violence isn’t just about politics — it’s fuel for his bloated ego

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

There are a seemingly infinite number of stories about how Donald Trump is the worst kind of person in every possible way, so readers can be forgiven if they missed or forgot this one: In 1991, Trump, ever the soulless troll, took his then-mistress, Marla Maples, to Aspen, Colorado, to spring her on his then-wife, Ivana Trump. Accounts of the specific details vary, but converge on one central fact: The two women had a very public fight while Trump looked on, apparently with pleasure. Trump's main memory of the event was to bask in the envy of another man who witnessed the fight, because every story Trump tells about himself (most of which, of course, aren't true) is about how everyone else wishes they could be as awesome as him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CDC’s missteps are causing people to lose trust in a great institution

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been the premier U.S. public health agency since its founding on July 1, 1946.

The CDC is responsible for assuring the health of all Americans and promoting evidence-based public health practice. It also is responsible for researching the causes of death and illness as well as working on ways to prevent them. Americans have come to trust it for accurate information.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Mic. Freaking. Drop.’: Americans applaud Biden speech slamming the ‘violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America’

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered an important speech Monday denouncing violence in America while attacking President Donald Trump for fueling it yet blaming it on the former Vice President.

"Trump and Pence are running on this and I find it fascinating, quote, 'You won't be saving Joe Biden's America.' And what's their proof? The violence we're seeing in Donald Trump's America," Biden told supporters at a speech in Pittsburg.

"These are not images of some imagined 'Joe Biden America' in the future. These are images of Donald Trump's America today."

"He keeps telling you if only he was president, it wouldn't happen if he was president. He keeps telling us that if he was president, you'd feel safe. Well, he is president whether he knows it or not. And it is happening. It's getting worse and you know why? Because Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire. Because he refuses to even acknowledge that there's a racial justice problem in America, because he won't stand up to any form of violence."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image