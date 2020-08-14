Trump declares that Fox News is ‘no longer the big deal’ in the 2020 presidential campaign

Donald Trump on Friday reflected on what he sees as the key differences between his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

“The biggest difference between the Presidential Race in 2020 and that of 2016 is the 2016 candidate, Crooked Hillary Clinton, was much smarter and sharper than Slow Joe, we have even more ENTHUSIASM now, and [Fox News] has become politically correct and no longer the big deal!” Trump tweeted after arriving at his Bedminster Golf Club for the weekend.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated by the network and its polls, which gave him more bad news on Thursday.

Here are some of the president’s complaints about Fox News during the COVID-19 pandemic:

.@FoxNews reported incorrectly what the Federal Government is doing with respect to Portland. We are demanding that the Governor & Mayor do their job or we will do it for them. To complicated to discuss in a Tweet, but bad reporting by Fox (possibly on purpose!). @DHSgov — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

I was on Air Force One flying to the Great State of Texas, where I just landed. It is AMAZING in watching @FoxNews how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable. They totally forgot who got them where they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

The Lamestream Media, including @FoxNews, which has really checked out, is refusing to show what is REALLY going on in Portland, Seattle, and other places. They want the American public to believe that these are just some wonderful protesters, not radical left ANARCHISTS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

So the Washington Post is running the Reagan Foundation, and RINO Paul Ryan is on the Board of Fox, which has been terrible. We will win anyway, even with the phony @FoxNews suppression polls (which have been seriously wrong for 5 years)! https://t.co/fOi3AROxuz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

So hard to watch @FoxNews anymore. They are working so hard against the people (viewers) that got them there. Their contributors are a disaster, and all over the place. The Radical Left has scared Fox into submission, just like they have so many others. Sad, but we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2020

.@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out. We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

Can’t believe how badly @CNN has done in the newly released TV ratings. They are so far below @FoxNews (thank you President Trump!) that you can barely find them. Fredo should be given a big pay cut! MSDNC also did poorly. As I have long said, Fake News does not pay!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

I know better than anyone that my friend Roger Ailes died 3 years ago, just look at what happened to @FoxNews. We all miss Roger!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes? https://t.co/XVwzt3Me5d — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Sorry to inform the Do Nothing Democrats, but I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers. Just like 2016, the @nytimes Polls are Fake! The @FoxNews Polls are a JOKE! Do you think they will apologize to me & their subscribers AGAIN when I WIN? People want LAW, ORDER & SAFETY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

A @FoxNews commentator just ripped me with lies, with nobody defending. They talked about the “friendly” protesters (they set the Church on fire the day before. They were anything but friendly), and how I stood and held the Bible upside down – it wasn’t upside down. @edhenry — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Rather hard to believe that @FoxNews didn’t know that the Border Wall is well under construction, fully financed, & already over 200 miles long? Will soon be finished! They just reported that “it is something that Dems are unlikely to budge on in this election year”. @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Could somebody please explain to reporter Doug Mckelway of @FoxNews that the Border Wall has long been under construction, the battle (war) is won, the Dems have FINALLY given in. In fact, I will be in Arizona tomorrow to celebrate the 212th plus mile of completion. @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

.@FoxNews is out with another of their phony polls, done by the same group of haters that got it even more wrong in 2016. Watch what happens in November. Fox is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Incredible! @FoxNews just took Congressional Hearing off the air just prior to important witness statements. More like CNN!!! Fox is lost!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

Why doesn’t @FoxNews put up the CNBC POLL or the (believe it or not!) @CNN Poll? Hope Roger A is looking down and watching what has happened to this once beautiful creation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

.@FoxNews should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll! https://t.co/joHfkQwd9L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020