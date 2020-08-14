Quantcast
Trump declares that Fox News is ‘no longer the big deal’ in the 2020 presidential campaign

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News via the network's Facebook page.

Donald Trump on Friday reflected on what he sees as the key differences between his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

“The biggest difference between the Presidential Race in 2020 and that of 2016 is the 2016 candidate, Crooked Hillary Clinton, was much smarter and sharper than Slow Joe, we have even more ENTHUSIASM now, and [Fox News] has become politically correct and no longer the big deal!” Trump tweeted after arriving at his Bedminster Golf Club for the weekend.

