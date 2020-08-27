Quantcast
Trump ‘exploded with anger’ in front of UK leader after learning he missed a Putin phone call: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump at a press conference in the East Room of the White House, October 2, 2019. (AFP / Saul Loeb)

A one-time aide for former United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed that President Donald Trump blew up at a former national security adviser after learning he missed a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.K.-based Independent reports May’s former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, described how Trump “exploded with anger” about the missed call while appearing on the “What Were They Thinking” podcast.

“Somebody just mentioned in passing that Vladimir Putin had asked for a call with him, and right in front us he absolutely shouted down Mike Flynn,” Timothy explained. “Like really shouted. This was at a formal dinner with butlers and fancy crockery – and he was properly shouting at him down the table.”

According to Timothy, Trump told Flynn that “if Putin wants a call with me you just put him through.”

The former aide to the prime minister said that the conversation was “not especially reassuring about the state of [Trump’s] mind, or the stability of decision-making in the White House.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
Feeling the consequences of Trump’s rotten presidency first hand

Published

1 min ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

My wife and I have been warned that we may need to evacuate because of fires ravaging the Bay Area.

The climate crisis is to blame for these fires, which are growing in number and intensity every year. It’s also to blame for the increasing number and virulence of hurricanes now hitting the Gulf and Southeast, flash floods along the Eastern seaboard, and fierce winds across middle America.

Two hurricanes are now threatening the Gulf coast. The Gulf has never before had two hurricanes at the same time.

In early August, Illinois and Iowa were hit with winds of up to 110 miles per hour. Homes were leveled. At least 10 million acres of crops were destroyed. Many people are still without power.

Investigation tracks the activities of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in lead-up to Kenosha shootings that left 2 people dead

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, large protests have followed the shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police and is now paralyzed. Two people were shot and killed during one of the protests on Tuesday night, August 25, and the New York Times has analyzed and tracked the activities of the suspect who has been arrested in connection with the shootings: 17-year-old Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse — who, according to the Times, was a supporter of the Blue Lives Matter movement.

2020 Election

Mike Pence’s contemptible convention speech: A fable of failure, culture war and corruption

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence's appearance as the keynote speaker at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday was an ill-timed booking that mostly served to highlight his role in the Trump administration's failed response to COVID-19, its continued culture wars and its blatant corruption.Exactly six months to the day since Trump claimed, in reference to the spreading novel coronavirus, "When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero — that's a pretty good job we've done," the U.S. officially registered 180,000 cases. And exactly four years to the day since former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem in protest of police violence, several NBA, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer teams led an unprecedented wildcat strike in protest of continued police killings of unarmed Black people. Joe Biden was quick to make a strong statement of support for the athletes.
