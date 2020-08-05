Quantcast
Trump has been talking a big game on debates — but he hasn’t even committed to the ones they scheduled

Published

1 min ago

on

In recent interviews, President Donald Trump talked a big game about the presidential debates against presumptive Democratic opponent Joe Biden. The president has even called for an additional debate to happen sooner.

“The one problem I have, the debate’s very late. It’s at the end of September and a lot of ballots will already be cast by that time,” Trump ranted in a “Fox & Friends” interview this week.

“By the time of the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, as many as eight million Americans in 16 states will have already started voting,” said Rudy Giuliani who has been negotiating debates for Trump.

The reality, however, is that Trump still hasn’t accepted the three debates that the commission outlined, where Biden did so months ago, said Biden adviser Symone Sanders.

“The Trump campaign and their allies have constructed an entirely fictional storyline to distract from Donald Trump’s failure to protect American lives during a once-in-a-generation pandemic, and now they’re evidently confused about which lie they’re supposed to be telling,” said Biden spokesman T.J. Ducklo.

“Unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden has accepted the commission’s invitation for three debates, and looks forward to holding Donald Trump accountable for the worst failure of presidential leadership in modern history.”

It’s unclear whether Trump will officially agree to attend the debates, but he’s been loudly talking about it, it’s possible that he won’t agree to the terms at all. Thus far, he certainly hasn’t.


