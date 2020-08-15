Trump has ‘started to sound desperate’ as election nears: Fox News politics editor
Breaking from the normal Fox News pack that lavishes praise on Donald Trump, political editor Chris Stirewalt penned an editorial for the conservative network’s website saying the president increasingly appears to be desperate as the November election nears.
As Stirewalt notes, in 2016 Trump ran like a man who didn’t care if he won or he lost and that was part of his appeal as a novice politician. Pointing out that politicians of any stripe who indulge in “the say anything, do anything, ends-justify-the-means approach to politics” is “queasy making” he adds that Trump has entered that stage of his political career.
While noting that the president seems to have learned nothing from his attempt to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden that led to his impeachment, Stirewalt said the president is at it again in his quest to remain in office.
“We’re back in that same tall grass again this week as Trump toys publicly with a threat to sabotage mail-in voting unless House Democrats agree to his demands on a coronavirus stimulus. As Trump said today, unless Nancy Pelosi agrees to cut out spending that would benefit big cities, he will refuse any measure to provide the Postal Service the money it needs for the election,” he wrote. ” As with his Ukrainian power play, Trump seems not to understand how this position might look to voters coming from the president who directs through his appointees the Postal Service: Give him what he wants, or he will precipitate election disaster that he believes would be in his benefit.”
Noting that Attorney William Barr appears to be doing the president’s bidding by going after government officials who investigated his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia, the Fox News editor added that is just one more ploy the frantic Trump is attempting — and the optics don’t look good.
“The president’s supporters may be glad that he is doing what he accused his predecessor of: Trying to use government authority to try to maintain power. He and they may believe that such conduct would be justifiable and even morally right given their view that the Obama administration did it first. But what they cannot say is that it is politically wise to be seen doing so,” he wrote before adding, “Voters do not like desperation for power. What they like even less is desperation to maintain it. As Trump fumes and rages and threatens he does not much seem like a man with the light touch on the reins that voters prefer.”
Trump’s campaign has plans to disrupt coverage of the Democratic convention: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump will be hitting the road next week where he will visit battleground states in an effort to steal headlines while the Democrats hold their national convention to select former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential nominee.
With the physical convention set aside due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats will hold a virtual convention that will feature a host of high-profile Democrats including former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama among others, and Trump's campaign wants to get the president out front of them and grab the limelight.
Trump losing ground among retirees in must-win Florida
Jim Farr is a staunch 77-year-old Republican in the sunny southern state of Florida, which lures retirees from all over America -- a powerful political bloc.
As the country's presidential election draws nearer, Farr dislikes the idea of voting for a Democrat. But the idea of giving President Donald Trump another term irks him even more.
Farr, who lives in Kissimmee in the central part of the state, is a devout Christian who considers abortion akin to "murdering babies" and believes in what he calls compassionate capitalism. He says it is not the Republican party that has lost a supporter -- the president has.
There’s something much more exciting happening behind the scenes of the Biden-Harris ticket
Joe Biden’s pick of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate for the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket has generated strong responses. While many Democrats are elated at the idea of seeing a brown-skinned woman of Indian and Jamaican heritage in such a position, progressives are debating one another about Harris’ mixed record on bread-and-butter issues such as criminal justice reform, foreign policy, and health care. In many ways, Harris is not unlike Barack Obama: charismatic, intellectually brilliant, telegenic, and with just the kind of racially diverse background that symbolizes an America that most liberal-minded people want to live in. But far more hopeful than Harris’ achievement is the new crop of staunchly progressive young people of color that is chipping away at the Democratic Party establishment through electoral politics.