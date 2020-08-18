Trump ‘hit a buzzsaw’ when he attacked popular Michigan governor — now he’s paying the price: Biden pollster
A pollster working for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump made a major miscalculation when he attacked popular Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In an interview with Politico, Biden pollster John Anzalone said that Trump has been struggling in the crucial swing state of Michigan in recent weeks, in part because he has been getting into public feuds with Whitmer, who has earned high marks in the state for her efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He took on a fight he probably should not have taken on in my client, Gretchen Whitmer,” he said. “I think it hurt him early on in the coronavirus [pandemic]. You know, she has a job rating that’s in the low 60s, he has a job rating below 50 percent on the coronavirus. So he hit a buzzsaw there, and I don’t think voters liked that.”
Anzalone went on to say that Michigan “is in a good place” at the moment, but warned that “we have a lot of work to do,” while also saying that the campaign isn’t taking anything for granted.
Watch the video below.
Let’s talk 2020 polling. We’re with Biden's lead pollster John Anzalone, our chief polling analyst @POLITICO_Steve and reporter @ec_schneider. #DNCwithPOLITICO https://t.co/ky9u5za2uK
— POLITICO (@politico) August 18, 2020
