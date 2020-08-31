Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump hoped to ‘settle’ Mueller investigation like a lawsuit: New book

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (MANDEL NGAN AFP)

President Donald Trump at one point hoped to reach a resolution with special counsel Robert Mueller like the myriad lawsuits he’s been involved with over the years, according to a new book.

According to “Donald Trump v. the United States,” by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, the president assured his White House counsel that he could wriggle out of the special counsel probe of his campaign ties to Russia, reported Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At one point, as the investigation seemed to be intensifying,” Schmidt wrote, the president told White House counsel Don McGahn “that there was nothing to worry about because if it was zeroing in on him, he would simply settle with Mueller. He would settle the case, as if he were negotiating terms in a lawsuit.”

Schmidt spent hundreds of hours interviewing current and former senior government officials for the book, which is due out Tuesday, and concluded that McGahn was one of Mueller’s most important sources in the lengthy investigation.

“Mueller apparently knew a great deal about what had gone on inside the White House as Trump had tried to control, frustrate, and end the Russia investigation,” Schmidt wrote. “I thought — but was not entirely sure — that one of the main reasons Mueller knew so much was McGahn.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Pool boy’ breaks down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘predatory behavior’ in CNN interview

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Giancarlo Granda, the former pool attendant who earlier this month made explosive allegations against former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., opened up about his experience during a CNN interview on Monday.

While talking with CNN host Alisyn Camerota, Granda accused Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, of engaging in "predatory behavior," and he claimed that the former Liberty University boss would regularly threaten him if he told anyone about his relationship with the family.

Granda also said that Falwell regularly "instructed me to lie" when contacted by reporters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The Anti-Fauci’: Health officials alarmed as Trump embraces doctor who wants more people to get sick

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Public health officials are growing alarmed at President Donald Trump's decision to hire a doctor whose strategy for handling the novel coronavirus pandemic is to build herd immunity by having more people get sick.

The Washington Post reports that the president has increasingly embraced the views of Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist from Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution who has no background in the study and treatment of infectious diseases.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Smear merchant who swiftboated John Kerry comes to Trump’s rescue as campaign flounders: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

A Republican campaign consultant who led the "Swift Boat Veterans" smear on former Secretary of State John Kerry during his run for the presidency is making plans to come to Donald Trump's rescue as his re-election campaign flounders.

According to a report from Politico, Chris LaCivita will head up the Preserve America PAC that is expected to spend close to $30 million to prop up the president with a substantial chunk of the money coming from longtime Republican supporters like Las Vegas casino owner Sheldon Adelson and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image