Trump ‘in real trouble’ as his coronavirus bungling sparks ‘major defections’ among key voting blocs: analysis

Published

2 hours ago

on

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on American lives and the economy, a new bipartisan-conducted Battleground Poll conducted by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, shows President Trump’s support eroding within key demographics.

“The latest Battleground Poll shows the President in real trouble, driven in large part by his eroding support on the economic questions. Vice President Joe Biden is leading, tied, or within the margin on every economic issue we tested,” said Mo Elleithee, Executive Director of the Institute for Politics and Public Service. “The one thing that has kept the President competitive in previous polls has been support for his record on the economy. But major defections by middle-class, suburban and independent voters fueled by dissatisfaction with his approach on COVID and the economic recovery, threaten to put this election out of reach unless he fundamentally changes the dynamic of the race.”

“Eight-in-ten (80%) of likely voters indicate that they are extremely likely to vote,” the Institute’s report states. “Trump voters (80% extremely likely) and Biden voters (82% extremely likely) are at near parity in terms of enthusiasm about voting. In terms of polarization, just seven percent (7%) of voters are undecided on the Presidential ballot and more than eight-in-ten (81%) voters say they have made a definite choice for President, underscoring just how narrow a path the President has to turn things around for his campaign.”

According to the report, previous Battleground Polls conducted during Trump’s presidency showed large numbers of “reluctant” Trump supporters willing to put up with his short comings in exchange for economic policy, but the latest round of polling shows that compromise decreasing, “as a majority (54%) of middle-class voters feel the President has both the wrong style and the wrong approach on key issues.”

Read the full report over at Georgetown University’s website.


Sally Yates coolly destroys Trump’s phony ‘treason’ conspiracy

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

History matters, especially when an unscrupulous president constantly seeks to revise and distort fundamental facts as events unfold. This week, a courageous law enforcement official stepped forward to correct the record at last, and under oath.

Over the past two years, as the Russia and Ukraine investigations unfolded, President Donald Trump has tried repeatedly to turn the expanding indictment of his own criminal misconduct into a case against his political adversaries. "Treason!" he tweets every few days, punctuating his outlandish claim that the investigations of sleazy and potentially unlawful behavior by him, members of his family, his campaign aides and his appointees represented a nefarious "deep state" conspiracy.

Trump keeping press briefings short to avoid snapping at women reporters and losing even more voters: columnist

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump started doing the coronavirus task force press briefings again there were two major differences. First, the coronavirus task force wasn't present, but the second is that the president kept things short and left the room when he got frustrated.

A Politico Magazine column by Jack Shafer speculated that the reason Trump is bailing on the press briefings is that the fights he typically had with the press involved people of color and women and it could hurt him in November. Until recently, Trump was willing to face off against CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, Urban Radio's April Ryan, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang and, on Saturday, CBS News reporter Paula Reid. Now, however, the president has to clean up his act if he wants to win back female voters in November.

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump’s executive actions are ‘a lot different’ from Obama’s

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Monday that President Donald Trump's executive actions are "a lot different" from executive actions taken by former President Barack Obama.

During her daily White House briefing, one reporter noted that Trump had taken executive actions on financial relief for COVID-19 despite his criticism of then-President Obama for taking executive actions prior to 2016.

"How are the president's actions this weekend any different from President Obama?" the reporter wondered.

"They are a lot different," McEnany replied. "When you consider the fact that President Barack Obama utilized executive orders to push forward policy that he denied that he had the right to push forward 23 times on DACA."

