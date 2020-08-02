Trump is losing a key battleground state because voters aren’t buying his Biden smears: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump’s chances of holding onto Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes are quickly slipping from his grasp because his attacks on presumptive opponent Joe Biden are falling on the deaf ears of voters.
The report notes that Pennsylvania was key to the president’s 2016 election when he became the first Republican presidential nominee to carry the state since 1988.
This time around the same people who carried him to victory — voters 65 and older and those who live in the suburbs — are deserting him droves because he can’t get them to buy into his attacks on Biden and he has the baggage of three and a half years of failures including the coronavirus health crisis and a faltering economy weighing him down.
Noting the president has trailed Biden in every head-to-head poll in the state — with the Democratic nominee now sitting on a 6 point lead according to the Real Clear Politics poll average — one local Democrats claimed that Trump’s can’t seem to “juice” up his voters with less than one hundred days before the election.
“Hating Joe Biden doesn’t juice up their base and their Fox News viewers the way going after Hillary and Nancy Pelosi and AOC do,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D) explained. “You can make certain assumptions and wonder why that is. Is gender a factor? Is race a factor? I don’t know. I have certain suspicions.”
As Politico notes, Biden also has a home-turf advantage.
According to Democratic officials, “Biden is also being buoyed by the fact that he is a Scranton native and former Delaware senator who was covered by the Philadelphia media network for years. And they said that Biden doesn’t anger GOP or swing voters like Clinton — instead, he’s a moderate white man who rarely makes waves in a state that has elected more than its fair share of milquetoast white male politicians.”
“In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes by taking a path that defied expectations: He won blue-collar, often traditionally Democratic areas in northeastern and northwestern Pennsylvania, surged in rural regions, and performed poorly in the moderate Philadelphia suburbs. Overall, he carried suburban voters by 8 points and seniors by 10 points in the state, according to exit polls,” the report states before adding, “A July FOX poll of Pennsylvania found Biden leading Trump by 26 points among suburban voters and 7 points among seniors. Other surveys show a closer race, such as a CNBC/Change Research poll that had Biden ahead in the state by 2 points.”
In a rare move, Republicans tell President Trump ‘no’
In a rare moment in the Trump era, several Texas Republicans pushed back against President Donald Trump on Thursday when he floated in a tweet the idea of delaying the presidential election in November. The president does not have the legal authority to move Election Day; that power resides with Congress.
Trump's tweet came just 16 minutes after the U.S. Commerce Department released data showing the nation's gross domestic product had fallen 33% in the second quarter of 2020. In it, he said, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???!"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will skip Republican National Convention to deal with coronavirus
Gov. Greg Abbott will skip the Republican National Convention later this month in North Carolina as he continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in Texas, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will instead chair the state's delegation to the scaled-down gathering.
Abbott announced the plan in a letter dated Friday to the national GOP chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.
Being the VP — hot seat or just spare seat?
Washington (AFP) - Donald Trump's challenger in the US election, Joe Biden, is soon to announce his vice presidential pick. But what does a VP really do?Do they matter?The vice presidency may not be quite as frustrating and bewildering as the portrayal given by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the HBO series "Veep." But still...Veeps warm up for the main act. They go around the country telling people how great the president is.And even if they work in one of the world's most famous buildings, the White House, there won't be many streets named in their honor.The title's "not worth a bucket of warm spit,"... (more…)