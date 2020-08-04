Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is lying about other countries’ COVID-19 records to distract from his own disaster: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post‘s “The Debrief,” Anne Gearan broke down how President Donald Trump is trying to deflect from his disastrous inability to contain coronavirus by spreading false narratives about what’s happening in other countries.

“In recent days, Trump has increasingly pointed to the experiences of other countries in an attempt to dilute the bad news at home and justify the largely hands-off federal response, which has included no national mandates or lockdowns,” wrote Gearan. “Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Israel, India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, China, Hong Kong and others have been part of a presidential spin-the-globe review of trouble spots, in which Trump makes misleading claims about the U.S. record and talks up the prospects for a cure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has said the United States is doing better than Europe, where infections largely peaked earlier; better than South Korea, which has a fraction of the cases and deaths of the United States; and better than Mexico, where Trump also says his partial border wall is helping keep Americans safe from the virus,” continued Gearan. “It’s a familiar pattern of deflection for Trump, who routinely spreads the blame to perceived antagonists including the news media, Democrats or foreigners. But the comparisons don’t always mean what Trump thinks they do, as with his erroneous claim that the high U.S. caseload is a function of more testing rather than wider underlying infection.”

In one of the most prominent examples this week, the president attracted national attention during an interview with reporter Jonathan Swan when he demanded the reporter only consider case fatality rates, which are lower in the United States, and not COVID-19 deaths by population. When Swan pointed out to Trump that the United States is among the worst countries by that metric, Trump said “You can’t do that, you have to go by cases.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Foreign policy experts struggle to explain Trump’s devotion to Vladimir Putin

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Americans who are old enough to remember the Cold War find it ironic that President Donald Trump has such a favorable view of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump’s relationship with Putin is the focus of an op-ed that Jim Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent, wrote for its website — and according to Sciutto, their relationship is one that foreign policy experts and former members of Trump’s administration have a hard time explaining.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WNBA players protest GOP senator with ‘Vote Warnock’ warm-up shirts supporting her Democratic challenger

Published

58 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia was protested by some of her own employees on Tuesday.

"WNBA players are wearing 'Vote Warnock' T-shirts to games this week to support Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is challenging Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) for her Senate seat," ESPN reported Tuesday. "Last month Loeffler wrote a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the league's promotion of Black Lives Matter -- which is painted on the courts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where the league is holding its return -- and instead advocating for teams to add American flags to jerseys."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It was a bomb of some kind’: Trump pushes conspiracy theory about Beirut explosion

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

At Tuesday's White House press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump opened by discussing the fireworks factory explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, saying that it "looks like a terrible attack."

Pressed by reporters, Trump doubled down. "I met with some of our great generals," he said. "They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind."

It is not clear yet exactly how the explosion happened, but the current prevailing theory was that it was an explosion of hazardous materials in a warehouse in the port. A fire, and a series of small detonations of fireworks, preceded the main explosion.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image