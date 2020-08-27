Quantcast
Trump is ‘repackaging’ his failed stalling tactics to hide his business records: Manhattan DA

President Donald Trump during a White House event. (Screenshot/CNN)

On Thursday, the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said that President Donald Trump’s legal team is “repackaging” arguments already rejected by the Supreme Court in his latest bid to block a subpoena for his business records, according to CNN.

“Vance’s office said in its filing with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals that courts have previously rejected the claim the subpoena is overbroad and issued in bad faith,” reported Erica Orden. “The office further argued that Trump has failed to ‘demonstrate any irreparable harm’ if the subpoena to his longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, remains enforceable and that the public interest weights [sic] against his effort to ‘interrupt presumptively valid state criminal process.'”

“In short, although Appellant’s claim of ‘temporary absolute immunity’ has been rejected at every level of the federal courts, by continuing to litigate this action he has effectively obtained temporary absolute immunity by delaying the grand jury’s receipt of the evidence it seeks,” wrote Vance’s team in the filing. “As the district court observed, ‘[j]ustice requires an end to this controversy.'”

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in July that the president does not have blanket immunity from subpoenas into his records. However, the decision punted the case back to the lower court for further review, making it unlikely the matter will be resolved before the election.


