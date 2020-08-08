Quantcast
Trump is staying away from coronavirus talks for selfish reasons: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

As the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-controlled House battle over the next round of coronavirus stimulus, and the Treasury Department attempts to set the terms of the package, one person is notably absent from the debate: President Donald Trump himself.

According to The Daily Beast, Republicans are grateful for this silence, as the president tends to give chaotic and contradictory messages. But there is also a self-interested reason why the president is staying out of the fray.

“For Trump’s allies, his absence from the talks is a negotiating ploy itself, one that is bolstered by his ability to take executive action — and look as if he’s delivering when Congress is not — should the talks fail,” reported Sam Stein and Asawin Suebsaeng. “The president may instinctually favor a major stimulus. But, they argue, there is no need for that now — with previous COVID-related relief money still unspent — and, hence, no rush to bend to Democratic demands.”

Additionally, said the report, “The risks are reputational too. The image of Trump as the prototype dealmaker — unique in his ability to levy threats and slap a few backs — may end up appearing for more and more voters to be what his critics have long alleged: a myth.”

The president has been vague about how he intends to continue extended unemployment benefits by executive action, as Congress has the power of the purse. He has, however, floated a unilateral payroll tax cut — which would give some relief to upper-middle-class workers, but give no benefit to unemployed workers and potentially threaten the solvency of Social Security and Medicare. He has also announced he will take executive action to cover pre-existing conditions, even though the Affordable Care Act already covers them.


Breaking Banner

The shift to working from home has increased the number of hours Americans work

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

A new study finds that employees are working longer hours since the shift to remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic began, even as companies across the country have cut wages.This article first appeared in Salon.

The average work day is now 48.5 minutes longer, meaning employees are at work an average of four hours more per week, according to a study of 3.1 million workers by researchers at Harvard and New York University published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Some cities, like Chicago and Los Angeles, have seen their average work day decrease since its peak in the spring, but longer hours remain the status quo in cities like New York, San Jose, and many European cities.

2020 Election

Intel officials altered finding Russia wants Trump to win in 2020 to spare themselves from the president’s anger: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

According to an extensive investigation into a National Intelligence Estimate complied by various U.S. intelligence agencies last July, the New York Times is reporting that a key "finding" indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin is highly interested in keeping Donald Trump in the Oval Office past 2020 was omitted by officials fearing the president's wrath.

Under a headline, "Unwanted Truths: Inside Trump's Battles with U.S. Intelligences Agencies," the Times notes that the N.I.E. report was intended to document Russia’s efforts to meddle in both the 2020 presidential election as well as the one slated for 2024.

2020 Election

GOP donors abandoning Trump over fears his re-election campaign is doomed: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

On Saturday, Politico reported that Republican donors are starting to give up on President Donald Trump, viewing his re-election campaign as a lost cause.

"Recent national polls show Trump trailing Biden by anywhere from 3 to 10 percentage points, with swing states like Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania increasingly up for grabs," reported Nancy Cook. "Some Republican donors and outside groups are even focusing their attention away from the White House to holding on to the Republican majority in the Senate, according to three Republicans close to the White House. Several Trump allies acknowledge if the election was held today, Trump would likely lose."

